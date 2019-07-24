

The Citi Open will be Murray's fourth doubles event this year, following a successful mixed doubles pairing with Serena Williams at Wimbledon. (Will Oliver/EPA-EFE)

Andy Murray’s departure from the 2018 Citi Open was an emotional one, featuring a match that ended at 3 a.m., tears and a withdrawal from the tournament.

This year, the three-time Grand Slam champion is hoping to make happier memories in Washington.

In something of a surprise late addition to the tournament, Murray will continue his comeback from a career-threatening hip injury next week at the Citi Open. He will play doubles alongside his brother Jamie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion who captured last year’s doubles title in Washington with Bruno Saores.

The Citi Open, which begins Monday and runs through Aug. 4 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, is Murray’s fourth event since his hip resurfacing surgery in January. It is the first tournament he’ll play on hard court this year.

Murray, 32, has played three doubles events on grass since his surgery, which followed an emotional first-round exit in the singles draw at the Australian Open that had tennis fans bidding premature farewells. He won his first post-operation event last month in London at the Queen’s Club Championships alongside Feliciano Lopez and lost in the first round at Eastbourne playing with Marcelo Melo. At Wimbledon, he delighted crowds by pairing with Serena Williams for a run to the third-round of the mixed doubles tournament and played men’s doubles as well, advancing to the second round with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Next week will be Murray’s fourth appearance at the Citi Open after a 2006 run to the finals where he lost to Arnaud Clement, a first-round upset in 2015 and last year’s fraught scene. Murray, playing through relentless hip pain, broke down in tears of happiness and relief at simply being able to complete a match after a three-set win sealed in the wee morning hours.

When his quarterfinal match was scheduled for later that same day, Murray withdrew as tournament director Keely O’Brien publicly implored him to stay. "I hope that Andy really takes into consideration this role in his sport and as a global role model to guys and girls on the tour and kids around the world that, when things are difficult and tough and the conditions aren’t great, it’s not okay to just give up,” O’Brien said.

In an Instagram post in November, Murray answered a question as to whether he would ever return to Washington. “Probably not after the tournament director rinsed me,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

While Murray’s return to Washington is sure to be a main attraction, he and his brother won’t be the only draw on the doubles court.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios, two of tennis’s more intriguing personalities, will play doubles together for the first time in addition to competing in singles. They and the Murray brothers join 16-time Grand Slam champions and Citi Open stalwarts Bob and Mike Bryan in the doubles draw.