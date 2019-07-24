

Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos's arbitration ruling has put the Capitals in a salary cap bind. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos was awarded a one-year, $1.25 million contract by an arbitrator on Wednesday.

A key contributor in the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup run, Djoos was previously on a two-year deal with an average annual value of $650,000 before it expired. He was extended a $715,000 qualifying offer from the team in June, but declined.

For arbitration, the Capitals requested $800,000, while Djoos’s representation filed for $1.9 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The arbitrator opted for a number that was close to the $1.35 million midpoint of those two asks.

Djoos, who struggled last season and missed two months after compartment syndrome in his thigh, is expected to be the Capitals’ sixth/seventh defenseman on a roster that previously had 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies under contract before the team re-signed Djoos on Wednesday.

Djoos, 24, is only the second player to earn an arbitration ruling this offseason. An arbitrator awarded Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp a two-year, $4.56 million contract on Tuesday. The Capitals had to accept the arbitrator’s decision on Djoos since the annual average value was less than $4,397,832 — the “walk away” minimum for arbitration in 2019 — according to CapFriendly.

[Capitals re-sign Jakub Vrana to two-year, $6.7 million deal]

However, Djoos’s ruling puts the Capitals in a bind. With only $935,000 in salary cap space after the Capitals re-signed top-six forward Jakub Vrana to a two-year, $6.7 million deal, the arbitration ruling will push the team over the salary cap and force the Capitals to make a change in their projected roster for the upcoming season to fit under the cap.

Teams are allowed to go 10 percent over the salary cap until the last day of training camp so no changes will have to be made immediately, however, a reshuffling of bodies will have to occur.

Even if forward Chandler Stephenson — who is scheduled to have his arbitration hearing on Aug. 1 — does not make the team during training camp and gets sent to the American Hockey League, the Capitals would still be over the salary cap with Djoos’s ruling. Stephenson was on a two-year contract with an annual average value of $650,000.

Some possibilities to fit under the cap could include the Capitals looking to trade Djoos, or another player, to get out of the cap jam since they have a strong pool of young defensemen.

Another could include squeezing out defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler — who replaced Djoos in the playoffs last season after Djoos was unable to skate up to his abilities after injury. Siegenthaler, 22, is waivers-exempt so the team could send him down to the minors without any risk of losing him in favor of someone cheaper on the roster, like defenseman Tyler Lewington, who carries a $675,000 salary.

Or, if Stephenson and forward Travis Boyd don’t make the roster in favor of forward Liam O’Brien or Shane Gersich, the team would be able to save money since both O’Brien and Gersich make the league minimum of $700,000. Another scenario, although unlikely, could be to swap goaltender Pheonix Copley with Vitek Vanecek or Ilya Samsonov, but that would leave the Capitals’ backup to goaltender Braden Holtby exposed on the waivers.

Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.

