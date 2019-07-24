

Gordon Wild, shown in 2016 as a sophomore striker at Maryland. (Maryland Athletics)

D.C. United wasted no time in signing former University of Maryland star Gordon Wild, adding him to the roster one day after he began a tryout with the MLS club.

A formal announcement is expected Wednesday.

Wild, 23, is slated to be in uniform for Wednesday night’s friendly against Olympique Marseille at Audi Field. Moving ahead, he will bring depth to a front line headlined by captain Wayne Rooney and complemented by Quincy Amarikwa.

United also waived rookie defender Akeem Ward, who made one MLS appearance — a start at Toronto — and played regularly with second-tier Loudoun United. If he clears waivers, Ward, 23, could remain with Loudoun on a USL Championship contract instead of an MLS deal.

The German-born Wild was waived by Atlanta last week after spending most of the past two seasons in the second-division USL Championship, where he posted eight goals and three assists in 41 appearances for the Charleston Battery and Atlanta II.

He began his NCAA career at South Carolina Upstate, where he led the nation in scoring, then transferred to Maryland. As a sophomore, Wild scored 17 goals in 21 matches and was among three finalists for the Hermann Trophy, the college game’s most prestigious individual honor. The following season, however, he scored five goals.

Wild left Maryland a year early and was drafted in the second round (No. 37 overall) by Atlanta.

Of note: Wild grew up in a family of circus performers.

