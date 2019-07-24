

Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich won’t exactly be getting the Dream Team at the FIBA World Cup. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Another day, another tweet about another NBA star declining to play for the Team USA at this year’s FIBA World Cup in China:

Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is expected to withdraw from Team USA's training camp for World Cup. Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry remains committed on USA roster and is expected to be recovered from thumb surgery and return midway through camp in L.A. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2019

Love added his name to the growing list of players who have decided not to play in the tournament, which begins Aug. 31. In just the past week and a half or so, all-stars Anthony Davis (preparing “for a championship run with his new team,” Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported), James Harden (focusing on “preparing for the retooled Rockets,” according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen) and Bradley Beal (his second child is due in August, per The Post’s Candace Buckner) have removed their names from consideration. The Blazers’ standout backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum also are staying home, as are Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, Rockets guard Eric Gordon and 76ers forward Tobias Harris.

They all have joined a sizable contingent of NBA megastars — per SB Nation, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Blake Griffin, Paul George and Kyrie Irving — who previously had declined to play. Zion Williamson said no, too.

So what’s the deal? Why is everyone turning down a chance to play for Team USA, which will be coached by a guy who’s won five NBA titles (Gregg Popovich) and assistant-coached by a guy who’s won three of the past five (Steve Kerr)? Besides the stated reasons, here are a few theories that have been batted around by learned observers.

The tournament is too close to the start of the NBA season.

The World Cup final is Sept. 15 in Beijing. NBA training camps start soon after, and the first preseason game is Oct. 4. So even though the league moved the start of the regular season back a week to Oct. 22, with the World Cup given as one of the reasons, playing in the tournament simply is going to add to an already long season.

Paul George.

In the run-up to the 2014 World Cup, Paul George suffered a compound fracture of both bones in his lower right leg during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas. He wouldn’t return to the Pacers until April. The injury risk is real, as are the injuries suffered in the previous NBA seasons: Some players simply need more downtime.

The World Cup doesn’t mean a whole lot.

Team USA doesn’t even have to win the World Cup to qualify for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo. All it has to do is be one of the top two finishers in the tournament out of the seven teams representing the Western Hemisphere (Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic are the others). Should this somehow not happen, the Americans would get another chance to qualify for one of the remaining four Olympic spots in a FIBA tournament next year.

So we’re looking at a U.S. World Cup team featuring just one player — new Celtics point guard Kemba Walker — from the all-NBA team this past season. He’ll be joined by fellow 2019 all-stars Khris Middleton and Kyle Lowry (the latter if he recovers from offseason thumb surgery in time) and good players such as Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma and Harrison Barnes.

For the great players, you might have to wait until next year.

