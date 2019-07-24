

Is another Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight on the horizon? (John Gurzinski/AFP/Getty Images)

After Floyd Mayweather beat Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their hyped-to-the-skies welterweight bout four years ago, the consensus was that no one particularly wanted to see that again. Pacquiao landed only 81 punches and said he was hampered by a shoulder injury suffered while training. Mayweather did what he usually does — methodically parrying away Pacquiao’s charges until it was time to strike — and never really was threatened. The record 4.6 million households who spent nearly $100 to purchase the fight on pay-per-view were left wanting more after months of hype.

The two fighters have kept the fires burning in the four years since the fight, occasionally promising a rematch even though Mayweather is now 42 and subsisting on carny fights against MMA stars and kickboxers. Pacquiao is 40 but he’s still fighting actual boxers, his career resurgence continuing Saturday night with a split-decision win over Keith Thurman for a version of the WBA 147-pound title.

Mayweather was on hand at the MGM Grand Garden for the bout — his longtime adviser, Al Haymon, is now Pacquiao’s manager — and in the aftermath did not seem to be enjoying all the attention his Filipino nemesis was getting.

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it,” Mayweather wrote Monday night on Instagram. “This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own.

“For years, all you heard was that ‘Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao.’ But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American ‘fan base’ either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this b — s--- is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!"

Pacquiao responded with a challenge:

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

Mayweather countered with a reminder about how much money he makes, one of his patented moves:

“Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you!” he wrote, again on Instagram. “I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10 Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!”

Whether the two will ever step in the ring together again remains to be seen, though Pacquiao’s resurgence and the prospect of another massive payday for both certainly are enticements. Pacquiao’s camp sure seems to be pushing for a rematch, or at the very least goad Mayweather into one.

“I want that fight also,” Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s trainer, told Fox Sports’ Martin Rogers on Tuesday. “That’s why we are still here. I always thought that eventually Floyd would be one of our opponents again. I am still a bit embarrassed about the first fight. We didn’t fight how we can, Manny had an injury, it was just a bad fight.”

Said Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s manager: “I saw a lot of Floyd before the fight. I sure didn’t see him at the end. He got out of there pretty quickly.

“He might be thinking, 'Why would I want to face Manny Pacquiao when he looks like this?’ But maybe it will it come to a point for Floyd’s ego where he can’t. We are looking for Santa to come down the chimney with Floyd in the bag, but if not, we will move on and see what is next.”

Mayweather hasn’t fought a legitimate boxer since September 2015, when he easily dispatched Andre Berto, and last week Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe threw water on any hopes for a rematch.

“Floyd has no interest,” Ellerbe said. “He has zero interest. He’s been doing this all his life. And after a while, you get burned out. He’s given the sport everything.”

But that was before Pacquiao beat Thurman, his fifth win in six fights since the Mayweather bout. A rematch almost certainly would bring in nine figures to both fighters, and if you ever have spent 30 seconds looking at Mayweather’s Instagram, you may have an idea where this is headed.

