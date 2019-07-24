

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) performs a drill with wide receiver Dede Westbrook, right, during a June practice. (John Raoux)

Jalen Ramsey sent a message to the Jacksonville Jaguars when he showed up for training camp Wednesday morning. It had four wheels, was armored and carried plenty of hype.

The cornerback rolled up in a fake Brinks armored vehicle with “Feel the Boost” emblazoned on the back. As the doors popped open, revealing bags of “money” and Rose, a man with a bullhorn drove home the point of the hype. ““Ya’ll know what time it is. Ya’ll know what time it is. This man’s coverage is so good, he could have his own cellphone service,” he said (via the Associated Press). “The man’s so good, they’re gonna give him his own jail — Jalen Towers — because these receivers are on 24-hour lockdown. If you check his pocket, he’s got eight master locks in his pocket. They’re on lockdown all season. The man, the myth: Jalen Ramsey.”

As Ramsey emerged, he added, “Time to get this money.”

"Work man, work man, yeah that's him!"



Jalen Ramsey with the epic camp entrance 😂💰 (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/cYibOfkzdk — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2019

It was a fun way to enter camp and it’s sure to get a lot of attention, but that truck is going to leave empty because the Jaguars have him under contract for two more years after picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He’ll earn $3.6 million this season and $13.7 million in 2020 before being eligible free agency in 2021. It’s in the Jaguars’ interests to take no further action with Ramsey, 24, and he has made it clear this offseason that he thinks they’re making a mistake.

We knew Jalen Ramsey was up to something when he pulled up peeking out of a Brinks truck 😂#Jaguars pic.twitter.com/caoE6SNeqs — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) July 24, 2019

“Next year, especially after I ball, they’re going to come to me, ‘Hey, you know, we want to holler at you,” Ramsey said in an Instagram Live video posted in June. “That number is going to be so ungodly. … They’re going to say, ‘Oh god, can’t we get a little discount, 20 percent off?'”

Ramsey, who made a big splash last August when he unloaded on virtually every NFL quarterback in a blistering GQ story, went on to promise that he is going to have need of that truck when his contract is up.

“I’m going to tell them, ‘Last year you could have gotten that discount,’” Ramsey said. “'This year, [shaking his head], I’m going to need all of that.'”

Read more from The Post:

Everything you need to know about each team’s training camp

Mark Sanchez will retire, but we’ll always have these amazing, totally true memories

As NFL teams hunt for the next Sean McVay, the Redskins may have found him already in Kevin O’Connell

The Wizards’ Sashi Brown was a visionary or a flop in the NFL, depending on whom you ask