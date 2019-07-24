

Josh Norman jumped over a bull in Spain earlier this month. (Josh Norman/Josh Norman)

RICHMOND — It remains unclear whether Josh Norman’s contract permits him to engage in risky behavior. Either way, Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden didn’t appear too concerned about Norman jumping over a bull in Pamplona, Spain, earlier this month.

"I knew the bull wouldn't hit him. He avoids contact," Gruden said Wednesday of his cornerback. "Just kidding, Josh."

Norman, 31, seems to enjoy traveling the world during his time off from football. He posted to his Instagram story his experience of running with the bulls at the annual San Fermín festival in Pamplona. Norman said, via ESPN: “I had to face the bull straight on. It was fun. It was worth it. It was really worth it.”

Redskins CB Josh Norman is out here JUMPING OVER bulls in Pamplona 😧 pic.twitter.com/QzZhg02Any — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

When the video surfaced July 11, it raised questions about the riskiness of his behavior. Norman has two years remaining on the five-year, $75 million deal he signed with the Redskins in 2016. In previous offseasons, he has taken on other adventurous activities, including skydiving, surfing, snowboarding and race car driving at speeds greater than 150 mph. He also has lost consciousness during a flight with the Blue Angels.

To Gruden, Norman’s leap over a bull this summer fit right in with the rest of his eccentricities. Asked about Norman’s out-of-season activities, Gruden said, “Josh is a unique man.”

“He’s experienced more in his life at his young age than most people have in their whole life,” Gruden said. “Obviously, we wouldn’t recommend that for our players. You want them out of harm’s way.

“I applaud Josh and the way he lives his life,” Gruden added, referencing his charity work.

This year, Norman and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis delivered a U-Haul truck filled with bottled water to Flint, Mich., and Norman made an $18,000 donation to an immigrant respite center in McAllen, Tex., after witnessing the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border firsthand.

Last season, Norman started all 16 games for the Redskins, recording three interceptions to bring his career total to 13. In 2019, he will earn a base salary of $10.8 million.

