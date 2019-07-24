

Kristof Milak of Hungary (top) and Zach Harting of the United States compete in the men's 200-meter butterfly final Wednesday at the world championships in South Korea. Milak won, breaking a longstanding Michael Phelps record. (Patrick B. Kraemer/EPA-EFE) (Patrick B Kraemer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

GWANGJU, South Korea — So how are things going for the Americans at the last big swim meet before next summer’s Tokyo Olympics? One of their most iconic records was just obliterated by a 19-year-old Hungarian, their national anthem didn’t play once Wednesday and their biggest star is still sidelined with an unknown malady.

But the U.S. team feels like it has reason for hope. Coaches on Wednesday were not yet ready to rule out Katie Ledecky’s return to these FINA world championships. She withdrew from two races earlier this week, citing unspecified medical issues, but officials hope she might be able to compete in one or maybe even both of her remaining events.

The team still hasn’t announced a diagnosis for Ledecky, but she showed enough improvement Wednesday to get in the water for the first time in more than 48 hours, though not for a full training session. Her next scheduled event here would be the women’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay Thursday. The women’s 800 freestyle, a race Ledecky has never lost in a major competition, begins Friday morning.

[Katie Ledecky still not better — and her status for world championships still uncertain]

For a second straight day, Ledecky, the five-time Olympic champion, was not at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center Wednesday where her teammates fell behind in the medal count and one of the sport’s most storied marks fell from the record books.

Michael Phelps was only 15 years old when he first set the world record in the 200 butterfly. That was in March 2001. He lowered the mark seven more times after that, most recently at the 2009 world championships in Rome, where he posted a blazing 1:51.51.

Kristof Milak was all of 13 months old when Phelps ascended to the top of 200 fly charts. On Wednesday the teenager supplanted the sport’s biggest icon, ripping through the pool and touching the wall in 1:50.73, nearly eight-tenths of a second faster than Phelps’ best time.

“I thought it was going to be one of the last world records, to be honest,” said Caeleb Dressel, who’s won world titles in both the 50 and 100 butterfly. “That was awesome.”

Besides Phelps, no one else had ever raced below 1:52. Milak joked afterward that he didn’t leave himself enough of a margin to lower his personal best. “It’s a tremendous honor to get such a record,” he said.

“After that swim, I don’t think anybody can go close to him,” said fellow Hungarian Laszlo Cseh, who spent years chasing after Phelps in the event. “It was an amazing swim.”

[China’s Sun Yang, swimmer mired in doping controversy, confronts opponent after another podium snub]

American Zach Harting finished sixth in the race, nearly five seconds behind, one of several U.S. swimmers who fell short of the podium here.

Midway through these world championships, the Americans have managed only three gold medals and eight overall. Australia leads all countries with nine total.

To be fair, the U.S. team set a high bar at the 2017 world championships. Its 38 medals were nearly four times that of any other country (Russia, China and Australia each had 10). They finished with 18 golds; Britain was second with four.

The first few days in Gwangju have seen several disappointments. Ledecky, the 14-time world champion, missed out on two possible medals by withdrawing from the 200 and 1,500 freestyle and was a stunning runner-up in the 400 free. The Americans won a silver in the men’s 200 freestyle in 2017, for example, but no U.S. swimmer made the final here. They won silver and bronze in the men’s 100 backstroke two years ago but missed the podium this time around. Ryan Murphy, the world record-holder in that event, finished in fourth place, going out too hard over the first 50 and not leaving enough in the tank for the final push. An “age group mistake,” he called it. “So disappointed in myself for putting myself in that position.”

“It's a good mistake to make here and not next summer,” he said.

[USA Swimming relies on ‘secret weapon’ and analytics to get smarter, faster]

Murphy was a part of the U.S. 4x100 mixed medley relay team that defended its world title on Wednesday night. Dressel turned in a monster butterfly leg (49.33) and freestyle sprinter Simone Manuel had a chance to swim the Americans to gold on the final leg. But Australia’s Cate Campbell, the world record-holder in the individual event, chased her down with a 51.10, more than a second faster than Manuel, leaving the U.S. with a silver medal.

“Of course we would have liked to have been first. That’s our goal and that should be our job here,” said Dressel, who now has two gold medals and a silver here. “We take a lot of pride in what we do, so a little disappointed.”

The Americans surely will add to their total here with five relays yet to be contested. Dressel is still scheduled to compete in three more individual events and Manuel in two. In fact, there are still 20 events yet to be staged in which the U.S. won medals at the 2017 world championships.

“I think Team USA has been kind of off to rough start,” said Lilly King, who was also part of Wednesday’s second-place medley relay. One night earlier, after winning gold in the 100 breaststroke — the lone American woman to reach the top of the podium thus far — King motioned to her U.S. teammates in the stands, trying to fire them up.

"I really wanted to do that to kind of get the ball rolling. I felt like I needed it for them,” said King, who still has the 50 and 200 breaststrokes on tap. “We want to finish the meet a lot better than we started.”

