

Dwayne Haskins, center, and Case Keenum, right, will compete for the starting quarterback job in training camp. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Every throw will be monitored, every decision dissected and every dropback detailed. Welcome to the Washington Redskins’ 2019 training camp, complete with a full-blown quarterback competition.

The showdown among two veteran passers and a rookie first-round pick will be one of the most watched position battles in the NFL this summer, and the outcome will almost certainly have a major impact on the team’s success. But it’s not the only position to be decided during training camp. Here’s a look at the top five position battles to watch at Redskins camp when practice begins Thursday:

Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins became the Redskins’ quarterback of the future when they selected him with the 15th pick in April. There’s just one question: Is the future now? The team traded for Case Keenum as a bridge option with Alex Smith out for at least this season and Colt McCoy still rehabbing from a season-ending broken leg. Keenum led the Vikings to a 13-3 record in 2017 after Sam Bradford was lost for the season, but that team had a strong running game and one of the league’s best defenses. Keenum is a smart veteran who threw for 3,890 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, but he also had 15 interceptions while playing for Denver, his fifth NFL team.

Haskins is the most physically blessed quarterback on the roster, but he must master the team’s offensive scheme while learning how to do things like run the huddle, audible at the line of scrimmage and deal with the defense trying to trick him into making rookie mistakes. The sooner he can grasp things mentally, the sooner this will be his team.

McCoy will also be in the race as the quarterback with the most experience in Gruden’s system. He is a bit of a gunslinger and has had issues with turnovers and staying healthy. Ball security is expected to be a key factor in who wins the job.

Running back

The Redskins are expected to use both future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and 2018 second-round draft pick Derrius Guice in their No. 1 role, with running backs coach Randy Jordan saying he anticipates a 60-40 split one way or the other.

Last season, Peterson proved that Father Time hasn’t caught up to him by carrying the load for 16 games and surpassing 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015, and it’s likely he’ll be named the starter. Guice was expected to be the lead back before tearing his ACL in the first preseason game of 2018. With both players, along with receiving back Chris Thompson, expected to see sizable workloads, it will be interesting to see how the split of carries shakes out.

Slot receiver

Jamison Crowder signed a $28.5 million deal with the New York Jets, and the Redskins did not address the slot receiver position in free agency, leaving Trey Quinn, the last pick of the 2018 draft, as the heir apparent. He is a strong route runner with good hands, but uncertainty comes from the fact that Quinn played just three games as a rookie because of ankle injuries.

Third-round draft pick Terry McLaurin is expected to be Quinn’s main competition, and he has the ability to play both the inside slot position or on the outside. He already has a strong connection with Haskins from their time at Ohio State.

Left guard

Shawn Lauvao’s injury-plagued time with the team is over, leaving left guard to be filled by a newcomer. The team traded for tackle Ereck Flowers, the No. 9 pick in the 2015 draft, with the intention of moving him to guard. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan likes his combination of size (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) and strength, and he cited Ty Nsekhe as a recent example of a tackle benefiting from moving inside.

Flowers’s top competition is fourth-round draft pick Wes Martin, who is known for his strength but has a lot to learn about the mental aspects of the game. Fifth-round pick Ross Pierschbacher and Tony Bergstrom will also attempt to win the job.

Outside linebacker

The starting spots on defense are mostly settled, save for inside linebacker following Mason Foster’s surprise release Tuesday. But the departure of Preston Smith on a $52 million contract with the Green Bay Packers left the starting edge rusher position open opposite Ryan Kerrigan. Ryan Anderson was drafted with a second-round pick in 2017 as insurance for Smith’s potential departure, but he hasn’t shown the ability to handle the starting job, recording just 32 tackles and two sacks over two seasons.

The Redskins traded back into the first round in April to make sure the position was solidified, drafting Montez Sweat out of Mississippi State with the No. 26 pick. Coaches and teammates raved about Sweat’s size (6-6, 262 pounds), quickness and athletic ability during summer workouts. Anderson will have every opportunity to win the job, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sweat ends up with the first team sooner or later.

