

Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins (7), Case Keenum (8) and Colt McCoy will have an equal chance to win the starting job. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Three quarterbacks will step on the field at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Thursday with the shared singular goal of being named the starter, and Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that rookie Dwayne Haskins and veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy will each receive an equal chance of winning the job.

“We have time to give these guys ample opportunity, as we do every position,” said Gruden, who added that the passers should receive a relatively even share of training camp snaps. “ . . . We’ve got to give these guys opportunities to make plays. Which one’s the best? It might come down to the wire. It might come down to Saturday before the [Sept. 8 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles]. Who knows? But I feel confident in every one of our quarterbacks."

McCoy has been cleared to fully participate after multiple surgeries stemming from the broken leg he suffered last season kept him in the rehab area during summer workouts.

The quarterback wasn’t the only key Washington player given a clean bill of health. Running back Derrius Guice has also been fully cleared to practice and will not be limited as training camp begins. The 2018 second-round draft pick tore his ACL in the first preseason game last year and worked in the rehab area during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Recent reports of a hamstring injury were overblown, Gruden said.

“He tweaked his hammy a little bit in a workout after practice in one of the OTA sessions,” Gruden said. “It was not that big a deal, though. It was just something, a couple weeks and he was going to be fine. He’s been running and training the last couple before training camp here. . . . So he’s in good shape.”

Quarterback Alex Smith (leg), linebacker Jordan Brailford (groin) and cornerback Danny Johnson (knee) will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list, and rookie running back Bryce Love will start on the non-football injury list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December.

Foster release

The release of three-year starter Mason Foster on the eve of training camp was a product of the team having trust in its young group of linebackers, Gruden said. The defensive captain was cut Tuesday, saving the team $4 million against the salary cap, but Foster’s agent was critical of the timing of the move.

“There’s no really good timing to release a player like that,” Gruden said. “He was a good player for us, a great player for us. Led the team in tackles, but we feel really good about the youth we have at linebacker. Having [Jon] Bostic helped out a lot, but we also have Shaun Dion [Hamilton] and Josh Harvey-Clemons. . . . We feel good about the linebacker depth that we have right now.”

