

Trent Williams did not report to Redskins training camp with the rest of his teammates Wednesday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins star left tackle Trent Williams has not reported for the first day of the team’s training camp, Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday.

“He’s not here yet,” Gruden said, adding that he expects Williams “sooner or later.”

“There are some things he has to work out with his agent,” Gruden said.

Williams missed minicamp for reasons that he has never specified. At the time, Gruden said that Williams was unhappy with the timing of a diagnosis of a growth on his head that a friend of Williams’s described as “a scare.” Reports described the scare as a fear the growth might have been cancerous. He is said to be cancer-free.

Teammates have said Williams was speaking up for others who had similar concerns with the team’s medical staff, though the NFL Network reported in the spring that Williams also wanted his contract renegotiated.

In the spring, Gruden said Williams wouldn’t have been cleared to practice even if he had shown up. He had at least one other procedure on his scalp this summer that was described by a person with knowledge of the situation as “cosmetic.”

As a regular Pro Bowl selection, Williams is one of the most critical players to the team’s success. With an offensive line that is already thin due to injury in inexperience, the Redskins might be hesitant to play rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins early if Williams isn’t on the field.