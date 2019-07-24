

Zion Williamson, center, wore a pair of Nike sneakers while making a brief summer league appearance for the Pelicans. (Steve Marcus)

Zion Williamson is apparently the type to let bygones be bygones. Injured during his one season at Duke when a Nike shoe he was wearing during a game fell apart, the NBA’s No. 1 overall pick agreed Tuesday to become an endorser for Jordan Brand, a Nike subsidiary.

A major payday might have had something to do with keeping Williamson from lending his considerable star power to a rival company, such as Adidas or Puma.

Forbes, which cited an industry source, reported that the New Orleans Pelicans forward agreed to a seven-year, $75 million contract with Jordan Brand. For comparison purposes: LeBron James signed a seven-year, $87 million pact with Nike in 2003 (per ESPN).

Williamson arrives in the league as arguably the most-hyped prospect since James, after wowing fans last season with his combination of charisma, skill and remarkable athleticism.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family,” Williamson said in a statement. “Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey."

Williamson’s rookie contract with the Pelicans is set to pay him approximately $44.3 million over the next four seasons (per Spotrac).

“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring,” Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand’s namesake and the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, said in a statement. "He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do.”

Williamson crumpled to the court just a minute into Duke’s nationally televised game against archrival North Carolina in February as his shoe split apart. In attendance that night was former president Barack Obama, who was caught on camera mouthing, “His shoe broke."

The sight of college basketball’s biggest star being betrayed by his footwear created an immediate public relations crisis for Nike, which saw its stock price dip slightly in the aftermath. The sports-apparel giant reportedly responded by dispatching a team to the scene — and then to a production center in China — to create a stronger version of the shoe for Williamson.

Williamson made a triumphant return to the court in March, going 13-for-13 from the field in a win over Syracuse and praising his new shoes as “incredible.”

“I want to thank Nike for making these," Williamson added at the time.

In April, with Williamson established as the overwhelming favorite to be the NBA’s top draft pick well before he announced he would leave Duke, ESPN reported that Nike executives were considering putting him on their Jordan Brand roster, assuming they landed him. The logic, as reported, was that Nike itself already had a number of NBA players with signature shoe lines, including Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George, Kyrie Irving and James.

In the piece, Sonny Vaccaro, a former marketing executive with Nike, Adidas and Reebok, pointed out that there were several NBA players with Nike who don’t have signature shoes. “There could be some hurt feelings,” Vaccaro told ESPN.

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul have signature lines with Jordan Brand, but as an ascendant superstar, Williamson can quickly become the face of the brand. Other recent additions to the roster, the company noted Tuesday, have included the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Washington Wizards first-round pick Rui Hachimura, WNBA players Asia Durr and Kia Nurse and rookie Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“Over the last 34 years we’ve built an incredible roster of talent with the same determination and greatness as MJ,” Jordan Brand executive Howard White said in a statement. “There is something special about Zion that reminds me of MJ when he was younger.”

Williamson’s professional career got off to a bumpy start earlier this month, when he suffered a bruised knee nine minutes into his first game in summer league in Las Vegas. The Pelicans shut him down for the remainder of summer league after that.

