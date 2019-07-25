

Troy Isley enters the arena at the 2017 World Boxing Championships, where he won the bronze. (Courtesy of AIBA) (Alex Andrejev/International Boxing Association (AIBA))

Kay Koroma treats all of his boxers like his children. He housed and fed many of them — sometimes as many as seven at a time — in his two-bedroom apartment in Alexandria, Va. That helped ensure his pupils were awake for their 4 a.m. runs before school and available to training in the events at the Alexandria Boxing Club, where he coaches.

“I feel like if I was gonna get the best of them, let me give them an environment they don’t have,” said Koroma, who also is an assistant coach for the U.S. National boxing team. “A lot of them came from good homes, but at the same time, it let me show them that somebody else can love them and protect them.”

Koroma does not seem like the sentimental type. He is a former professional boxer who grew up fighting in the streets of different Virginia neighborhoods in the 1990s. He was living in Sierra Leone when civil war broke out and served time at Lorton Reformatory for fighting as a teenager, events that have contributed to his seemingly impenetrable exterior. But when Koroma described the summer nights he spent listening to “his babies” stay up late to play video games, whisper jokes and plot ways to get out of the early morning runs (they didn’t), a mischievous smile spread across his face, revealing a tender spot.

“It's weird,” Koroma, 39, said. “I don't even know if I've been coaching ten years or more years, because time has gone by so fast, with them growing up so quick. Years just go by. I lose track.”



“I’m trying to show the world that we have something special here,” USA Boxing assistant coach Kay Koroma said. "It’s not trying to grab every athlete. We just love each other here. We push each other here. We motivate each other, and we’re family.” (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Koroma will be with two of his boxers, Troy Isley and Keyshawn Davis, in Lima, Peru, this week where they will compete in the Pan American Games, where boxing gets underway on Saturday. This is the first time any of Koroma’s athletes are attending the Games, which will serve as an unofficial trial for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The moment also provides a point of reflection in Koroma’s coaching career; Isley, 20, was the first athlete Koroma trained.

“My dad came to pick me up [after my first practice]," Isley said. “And Kay was like, ‘You keep bringing your son, and I can make a national champion out of him.’ Those were the exact words he told my dad. And my dad was like, ‘all right, no more football. You’re gonna stick with this.’ ”

As an unruly 8-year-old who was “always fighting” in an after-school program at the Charles Houston Recreation Center, which occupies the same building as the Alexandria Boxing Club. Koroma — perhaps seeing himself in the troublesome, 80-pound Isley — reluctantly agreed to take him under his wing. Isley was a natural, and Koroma turned him into a two-time national champion and world championship bronze medalist.

[Boxer Shakur Stevenson kept his head up from Newark to Virginia — and on to Rio]

Ten years later, Koroma has grown into a globally respected coach, produced national, world and Olympic champions, such as 2016 silver medalist Shakur Stevenson, and taken on his role with USA Boxing. Isley, who trained with Stevenson, has grown into a world-class talent and is now ranked No. 1 on the U.S. Elite Men’s Team as a middleweight along with Davis, a welterweight and the team’s other No. 1.

In Lima, they will face boxers from Cuba and Brazil, who they battled during the Pan Am qualifiers in Nicaragua in April, but the stakes will be higher. The Pan Am Games serve as a prelude to the world championships in September and the Olympic trials in December. Both of Koroma’s boxers have their sights set on gold.

“I’m ready to go, to fight,” said Davis, who will compete in the 141-pound weight class at the Games. “[Kay is] most definitely a great coach — [he has] two people this time on the Pan Am team, [and has gotten] us both ready. And we both should come back with the gold medals.”

Isley, a native of Alexandria, will compete in the 165-pound division. He said his goal is to make it to the 2020 Games in Tokyo and “be the first [boxer] from Alexandria to go to the Olympics.”

“That’s big. That’s always been big,” Isley said.



Keyshawn Davis, right, laughs with Shakur Stevenson during a training session before the Rio Olympics. Stevenson won a silver medal at the 2016 Games; Davis is trying to follow in his footsteps. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Davis, who moved to Alexandria two years ago to train with Koroma, credits teammates from his former gym in Norfolk, who cheered him on during his qualifying rounds.

[At 9, Troy Isley was fighting in the streets. At 18, he’s in the world championships.]

“These are Virginia kids representing the DMV,” Koroma said. “We grew up in this environment — D.C., Maryland and Virginia — fighting all over, sparring with everybody, so I feel like it’s the whole DMV. They helped us get to this point. They helped Keyshawn and Troy get sharp — helping us spar, going to tournaments with them, fighting [at the Alexandria Boxing Club].”

Now Koroma will try to take them to the finish line — the medal podium in Lima — from his usual place: their corner.

“I’m trying to show the world that we have something special here,” Koroma said. “It’s not trying to grab every athlete. We just love each other here. We push each other here. We motivate each other, and we’re family.”

Read more on Olympic sports:

Matthew Boling, the viral video track star, anchors a record-setting relay run

After smashing vial, China’s Sun Yang brings scrutiny, controversy to swimming championships

Katie Ledecky opens world championships with a rare second-place finish

American women conquer the world with three titles and one ‘really powerful moment’

She’s 10 years old and loves to skateboard. She could be an Olympian next year.