RICHMOND — The journeyman, the gunslinger and the rookie strode out onto the practice field at the Bon Secours Training Center on Thursday and started down a winding path that ends in Philadelphia on September 8.

The competition to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Redskins has officially begun, with all options healthy and participating. That’s where we’ll start our takeaways from the first day of training camp:

Case Keenum takes a slight early lead in the quarterback competition.

None of the quarterbacks was spectacular in the first session, as each received close to equal reps. Case Keenum, the veteran with six teams on his resume, seemed to have the best day, followed by Colt McCoy, the risk-taking Texan. Dwayne Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick, looked like a rookie, making some phenomenal throws and missing on some simple checkdowns.

Coach Jay Gruden is intent on giving all three an equal opportunity to win the job, and that could take form in different ways. The reps seemed to be equally split Thursday, but there may be a day in which one gets the majority of the work, and then flipping that the next day.

“We just have to play it out,” Gruden said. “We just have to be aware of making sure people get challenged in critical situations, as well as first, second down, throwing a bootleg — got to make sure we push the pocket a little bit, get them some drops and some throws against us in pass rush and some different looks. So, it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

As colleague Barry Svrluga wrote, Haskins will have the opportunity to take this job if he performs well enough. But as the veterans, particularly Keenum, showed Thursday, there figures to be a healthy competition.

Jordan Reed is still the Redskins’ most important pass-catcher.

One pass-catcher stood out from the crowd during Thursday’s practice, and Redskins fans should be thrilled that it was Reed. The tight end remains the team’s biggest mismatch on offense, but nagging injuries have continually kept him off the field. Reed looked quick and crisp Thursday, running smoothly without any signs of hesitation. At one point, he made a cheer-inducing one-handed catch over the middle without breaking stride.

Reed has yet to play all 16 games in his first six seasons, and he went to the Pro Bowl when he played a career-high 14 games. While Washington hopes to get better contributions from its wide receivers, from Josh Doctson to Paul Richardson to Trey Quinn to rookie Terry McLaurin, Thursday served as a reminder of how pivotal a role Reed can play for the Redskins’ offense, so long as he can stay healthy.

In other injury news, the Redskins said they are “gradually working” in center Chase Roullier, who had shoulder surgery this offseason, and offensive tackle Geron Christian, who had surgery to repair his medial collateral ligament.

Josh Norman really does have no fear.

Norman, the team’s boisterous cornerback, had a strong start to camp, recording a pair of interceptions. In his typical manner, Norman was the last to leave the practice field, and then took a long lap signing autographs for fans. He didn’t hold an interview session with reporters, but did take the time to field a question about his jumping over a 1,200-pound bull in Pamplona, Spain earlier this month, laughing when we asked if he was scared.

“What is fear?” Norman responded, a day after Gruden roasted him by saying he knew the cornerback would be okay during the bull jump. “He avoids contact,” Gruden said.

