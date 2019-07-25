

The Los Angeles Clippers introduced Kawhi Leonard (left) and Paul George (right) at a raucous press conference in South Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES — The newest, and most promising, era of Los Angeles Clippers basketball launched Wednesday with pomp, circumstance, and plenty of confidence.

Moments before all-star newcomers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George took the stage at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in South Los Angeles, longtime Clippers broadcaster Don MacLean called it the “greatest day” in the franchise’s 50-year history. That bold superlative captured both sides of the Clippers’ existence: a forgettable past marked by a “curse” and decades of futility, and a much rosier present in which the franchise is widely viewed as the favorites to win the 2020 title after their splashy summer.

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers, one of the architects of the turnaround, amended MacLean’s declaration with an eye toward next June.

“This is not our finest moment,” Rivers told the crowd, which included 200 media members, dozens of Clippers employees, and hundreds of other onlookers. “That’s coming. This feels like a movement. We’ve done some winning. We want to be the winners. That’s our goal.”

After playing second fiddle to the glitzier and more accomplished Los Angeles Lakers since moving to Los Angeles in 1984 during the “Showtime” heyday, the Clippers savored their day. They drew a bigger mob than the Lakers had for Anthony Davis’s introduction, owner Steve Ballmer was welcomed like a conquering hero with bear hugs and back slaps from fans, and Leonard brushed off the notion that his organization was playing in a shadow cast by LeBron James & Co.

“In the last few years, from the basketball standpoint, the Clippers have been better [than the Lakers],” said Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP after capturing the title with Toronto. “If we go to the championship and win and we don’t get any [media] coverage, that’s fine with me.”

While Leonard and George drew hearty cheers and mobs of onlookers as the Clippers unveiled a mural with their images, their pairing has rankled some rivals. The NBA has launched an investigation into the summer free agency period, which saw numerous deals agreed to within hours of the June 30 start date and which produced anonymously sourced allegations that one of Leonard’s representatives sought illegal benefits.

The Clippers, who beat out the Raptors and the Lakers to sign Leonard as a free agent and traded five first-round picks and two players to the Oklahoma City Thunder for George, maintained that their offseason success was fairly won. Despite an aggressive, season-long pursuit that saw Rivers fined $50,000 for tampering after he compared Leonard to Michael Jordan on ESPN, Clippers President Lawrence Frank denied any illegal contact with Leonard or other rule-breaking.

“We didn’t recruit,” Frank said. “We went to many [of Leonard’s] games to scout and research. We never had a conversation with Kawhi or with any of his people. We always felt by doing it out in front that we were being very, very transparent. We know the rules. We follow the rules. With how Steve [Ballmer] does business, his integrity is number one. We are always going to be above the line.”

Sources with knowledge of the Leonard contract negotiations said that his chief request was to play with George, his fellow Southern California native. Leonard approved of the Clippers’ returning players but strongly believed a second superstar was necessary to maximize his chances at winning his third title (he also earned a ring with San Antonio).

Leonard respected George’s scoring ability and defensive intensity, and had long harbored ideas of a possible partnership. The two superstars both noted how they had nearly played together for the Indiana Pacers early in their careers before Leonard was sent to the Spurs in a 2011 draft night trade. Leonard told the crowd that he was “not a guy who wants to have it all on me, seeking all the attention,” while George insisted that he too was “not coming in with an ego.”

“This was destiny,” said George, who grew up as a Clippers fan in Palmdale, Calif. “We were supposed to play together. How we play is a lost art in the NBA. We’re guys who want to get after it on both ends.”

Rivers coached the Boston Celtics to the 2008 title on the strength of an elite defense, and he couldn’t hide his excitement at the prospect of adding two all-defensive talents. As he floated from one interview to the next, Rivers praised Frank’s front office for landing the summer’s biggest prize and noted that his new wing duo “makes us different” than the league’s 29 other teams.

Then, with a triumphant and knowing smile, he recalled his infamous comparison of Leonard to Jordan.

“Kawhi, his body, he looks the most like Michael Jordan,” Rivers said. “Can I say that now without being fined?”

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox