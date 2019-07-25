

Calistus Anyichie, a sophomore basketball player at Binghamton, drowned July 14. (Virginia Carter Roriston)

Three years ago, Bryan Weber, the associate head coach of the Stony Brook University men’s basketball team, made a routine phone call to a tall and thin frontcourt prospect. The recruit, Calistus Anyichie, was 16. They discussed his goals, which included a basketball scholarship and a 4.0 grade-point average. Then, beaming with pride, Anyichie proclaimed his life mission.

“I like hoops,” Anyichie told Weber. “But I want to be a diplomat, change the world and help kids in Nigeria. I want to use my platform to build schools there.”

More than anything, Anyichie’s vast aspirations and kindness set him apart. While attending Binghamton University, he didn’t tell people that he found a job on campus so he could send money back to his sister in Nigeria, which he left at age 15 with hopes of a better life in the United States.

In an instant, that future was gone. Anyichie, a forward for the Binghamton men’s basketball team who majored in political science, drowned July 14 at Butterfield Falls State Park in Ithaca, N.Y. He was 19.

It is unclear what caused the drowning. Authorities are investigating.

Last fall, in a video posted on the Binghamton men’s basketball Twitter account, Anyichie said he liked the school and connected with the school’s coach, Tommy Dempsey. At the end of the video, he stated two facts about himself: He didn’t learn to ride a bicycle until he was 17. He also said he couldn’t swim.

Anyichie will be remembered for his thoughtfulness. He helped his guardian, Virginia Carter Roriston, with dishes and groceries. He took the trash out and mowed the lawn. On Roriston’s most recent birthday, he handed her nine cards, and he had the whole team sign one of them. Sometimes, in high school, he gave a classmate the lunch Roriston had packed him because the classmate wouldn’t otherwise have had anything to eat.

Anyichie wanted to ensure his date to the movies would get home safely, so he bought her a $60 Lyft ride home. When he answered the doorbell at Roriston’s home, he always said: “Welcome to our home, please come on in.” He owned more than 50 pairs of shoes, ironed his jeans and organized his books by height, from shortest to tallest. He loved Nigerian chicken and rice.

Anyichie played basketball at St. Mary-Assumption High School in Short Hills, N.J., before joining the team at Binghamton. He appeared in 32 games as a college freshman and averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. This summer, he was in Binghamton taking classes and conducting workouts to prepare for his sophomore year.

Dempsey, Binghamton’s head coach, this week said that Anyichie walked into his office nearly every day before practice. He shook his coach’s hand, looked him in the eye and asked how his day was going.

“Part of the reason he was smiling is because he was living his dream of going to school in America,” Dempsey said. “He was happy and appreciative of life.”

On AAU basketball trips in the U.S. and in China, Anyichie urged teammates to see local museums, lectures and landmarks. “He always said basketball was a secondary thing,” said Sandy Pyonin, who coached Anyichie’s AAU team, the New Jersey Roadrunners.

Weber, the Stony Brook coach, recalled a conversation with Anyichie after watching him play. Anyichie was uneasy. “He was such a great student that he had a borderline panic attack,” Weber recalls. “He had a test the next morning that he was worried about.”

Danny Crincoli, one of his high school coaches, said Anyichie texted him “thank you” and “I love you,” on occasions such as Father’s Day and his birthday.

In high school, his teammates decided “captain” didn’t reflect his contributions to the team. In wanting to assign him a more noble title, they named him team ambassador. They knew he wanted to be one after college, but his teammates felt he already had become one: Anyichie, an honor student, led meetings between teammates and their teachers if they were struggling in class.

“Team ambassador,” Crincoli said. “That’s his role forever.”

