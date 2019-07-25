

Mr. 3,000. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has proven that he can put up big numbers in the NFL: Last season, he led the league in receiving yards with 1,677, a slight step down from the 1,877 he amassed in 2015 (the second-highest single-season total in league history) but still quite impressive.

But apparently, we’re in store for numbers that frankly would be as hard to grasp as they would be for Jones to achieve.

“I’m not ever going to lie to you, I’m going crazy this year,” Jones told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I’m going crazy. I’ve been doing everything that I need to do. I’m taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I’ll be ready to go.”

Ledbetter then asked him if “crazy” meant something in the range of 2,000 receiving yards. Jones advised him to think higher.

“Well, I’m not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three [thousand], you know what I’m talking about,” Jones said, as Ledbetter notes, with a straight face.

There’s nothing wrong with setting goals, even extravagant ones, but no NFL wide receiver ever has topped 2,000 receiving yards, much less 3,000: The NFL single-season record is the 1,964 put up by the Lions’ Calvin Johnson in 2012. For Jones to beat that number by 1,000 and change, he would need to average 187.5 receiving yards per game. He’s put up 300, 259 and 253 yards in a single game previously, so it’s not like doing that once or twice is outside the realm of possibility, but to do so over 16 games seems like a stretch.

Jones’s prediction may also have something to do with his contract situation: The five-year deal he signed in August 2015 is now woefully out of date for one of the league’s top wide receivers (it ranks just 12th in the NFL at his position). Jones said he wants to play in Atlanta for the remainder of his career, and the Falcons said last year that a lucrative long-term deal would be in place before the start of the 2019 season.

“As far as the contract, I don’t go to sleep thinking about it,” Jones told Ledbetter. “I don’t wake up thinking about it. I just try to be the best person that I can be today and then when tomorrow comes, I’m going to try and be the best person I can that day.”

