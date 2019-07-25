

Katie Ledecky swims in the 1,500-meter freestyle heats on Day 2 of the FINA world championships. Ledecky later pulled out of that event as well as the 200 freestyle. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

GWANGJU, South Korea — After unspecified medical issues forced her to withdraw from two races earlier in the week, Katie Ledecky is feeling well enough to return to the pool at the FINA world championships and plans to race in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay Thursday, said Greg Meehan, the U.S. women’s coach.

Ledecky is expected to swim the second leg in the relay final, her first race since falling ill earlier in the week. She was a key part of the relay team that has won gold at the past three world championships and is still trying to pick up her first gold medal in Gwangju.

Meehan said that coaches will likely wait to see how she performs and feels after the relay before making any decisions on the women’s 800, which begins Friday morning.

Making it back to the pool deck for her final two events could help salvage what has been the most difficult meet of Ledecky’s otherwise stellar swimming career. The five-time Olympic champion came to Gwangju with her sights set on five gold medals, which would’ve matched her haul from the past two world championships. She took silver in the 400 freestyle earlier this week, but then withdrew from both the 200 and 1,500 events.

Until Thursday, Ledecky had not visited the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center since her 1,500 preliminary heat on Monday. USA Swimming officials revealed the next day that she was battling an unspecified illness. Ledecky spent the next two days working with medical staff and underwent a series of tests but an exact diagnosis has not been revealed.

The absence of details about her condition spurred speculation around the pool deck and cast uncertainty on whether Ledecky would be able to return to these championships. “I don’t want to jump to any conclusions except it’s been strange that almost three days have gone by and nobody’s really given an update,” said NBC analyst Rowdy Gaines.

“I want to give her the benefit of the doubt. I really do think something’s wrong physically,” he said. “I don’t know what it is.”

Ledecky, 22, was unable to hit the pool for more than 48 hours, but team officials started noticing steady progress on Wednesday. Coaches are hopeful the time away from training won’t have a major impact on her performance in her remaining events. While the medical staff cleared her to compete, Gaines said Ledecky can be effective in the relay even if she’s not quite able to challenge her best times.

“Katie at 70 percent is better than anybody else,” said the three-time Olympic champion. “I don’t think there’s anybody that we have at 70 percent of Katie that can go better. That’s not a knock on any of the other swimmers. It’s just that’s how good Katie is.”

The Americans will have their work cut out for them regardless. In the preliminary round Thursday morning, the U.S. team — swimming without Ledecky — posted the second-fastest relay time, finishing in 7:51.58. The speedy Australian squad, which nipped the Americans at last summer’s Pan Pacific championships by just 0.25 seconds, posted the top qualifying time, 7:50.64.

If she makes it out of the relay okay, Ledecky’s final race at these world championships would be the 800 freestyle, one of her signature events. She’s not only the world record-holder but has posted the top 22 times ever and has never been beaten in a major competition. She’s due to compete in preliminary heats on Friday morning in Gwangju with the finals scheduled for Saturday. Ledecky won the 800 title at the past three world championships and is attempting to become just the fourth woman to win four straight titles in a single event, joining Sarah Sjoestroem (100 butterfly) Katinka Hosszú (200 individual medley) and Federica Pellegrini (200 free).

Her absence this week has been felt across the competition. She was a heavy favorite to win the 1,500 free and a strong candidate for the podium in the 200. Instead the United States did not have anyone competing in either final. Midway through these world championships, the Americans have managed only three gold medals and eight overall. Australia leads all countries with nine total.

With Ledecky sidelined, some new faces have been able to take a turn on the medals podium. Italy’s Simona Quadarella won the 1,500, something she never imagined happening here. She won with a time of 15:40.89 — a mark that Ledecky has bested 10 times in her career. “Amazing,” Quaderella called it.

“I didn’t think I could win this race if Katie was in the race,” she said.

That race’s second-place finisher, Sarah Kohler, chuckled at the idea that the long-distance racers might be closing in on Ledecky, noting that Quadarella’s winning time here was still more than 20 seconds off Ledecky’s world record pace. “Yes, the gap is closing,” she said, “but not too fast.”

Ledecky won individual medals at the 2016 Olympics in the 200, 400 and 800 freestyle races. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus has made waves in the pool this week and shown that at least two distances, she could be a serious threat at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The 19-year old bested Ledecky in the 400 by 1.21 seconds — including nearly two full seconds over the final 50 meters, where Ledecky first started showing signs that something was amiss. Titmus then took silver in the 200 on Wednesday night, finishing just 0.44 seconds behind Pellegrini. The winning time in that race was 1:54.22 time, the sixth-fastest on record. Ledecky has topped that mark just once, her 1:53.73 at the Rio Games.

If Ledecky is ready to go, they’ll be in the pool together on Friday in the 800.

“I have the same race plan depending on whether Katie’s there or not,” said Titmus. “It obviously meant there was one less person there to challenge me for the podium. But hopefully she’s back there.”