

Maxi Dadashev suffered a traumatic brain injury during a fight Friday night in Oxon Hill that led to his death four days later. (Courtesy of Mikey Williams/Top Rank) (Mikey Williams / Top Rank/Mikey Williams / Top Rank)

The Maryland State Athletic Commission is set to conduct an investigation into Friday night’s boxing match that led to the death of Maxim Dadashev from complications associated with severe head trauma.

Dadashev, 28, died at Prince George’s Hospital Center on Tuesday following surgery for a subdural hematoma after the Russian-born 140-pounder’s 11th-round loss to Subriel Matias at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

“The Maryland State Athletic Commission is very saddened to hear about the recent passing of professional boxer Maxim Dadashev,” the MSAC wrote in an email. “We join the entire boxing community in extending our deepest condolences to Mr. Dadashev’s family. The Maryland State Athletic Commission is reviewing the case.”

The MSAC is responsible for regulation and oversight of combat sports in the state. It is common practice for any state boxing commission to launch an investigation in the event of a death or serious injury in an officially sanctioned match.

The MSAC also indicated that Matias has been subject to a 30-day medical suspension because of a laceration and blows to the head. The Puerto Rican contender is banned from sparring for the duration of the medical suspension.

The MSAC listed the following initial findings for Dadashev, whose wife had flown from Russia to be with her husband in his final hours:

“Traumatic brain injury evolving into a potential intracranial catastrophe; require rapid transport to a Level 1 or Level 2 trauma center that has a neurosurgical team immediately available for possible neurosurgical intervention.”

Dadashev began displaying signs of distress when he collapsed outside the ring minutes after trainer Buddy McGirt stopped the fight before the bell to start the 12th round. Emergency medical technicians placed Dadashev on a stretcher, and he started vomiting.

He was transported to the hospital, where Dadashev underwent a procedure to remove a portion of the top right of his skull to relieve swelling on the brain. There also was massive bleeding resulting from repeated blows to the head, particularly in the later rounds.

Matias issued a statement to NBC 4 Washington that read in part: “No one is prepared to die while looking for dreams and goals. We simply go up to the ring thinking about the well-being for our family without knowing how complicated and difficult it is to get into the ring.”

Dadashev’s death is at least the sixth from a professional boxing match since 2016.

In November 2018, Italy’s Christian Daghio spent two days in a coma before dying after his loss to Don Parueang in a World Boxing Council Asia light heavyweight title fight in Bangkok. Daghio was 49.

Dadashev was the second boxer in four years participating on a local fight card to suffer a traumatic brain injury.

In October 2015, super welterweight Prichard Colon collapsed in his dressing room at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax after being disqualified in loss to Terrel Williams and eventually was in coma for seven months. Colon, 26, regained consciousness and continues to undergo rigorous physical and mental rehabilitation.