The Washington Nationals’ ace is back. Thursday afternoon, the team activated starter Max Scherzer off the injured list, where he had landed July 13 with a mid-back strain. The 34-year-old Cy Young Award candidate will make his first start of the second half with the chance to sweep all four games from the Colorado Rockies.

In the two weeks since Scherzer first was injured, his back inflamed in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. The veteran right-hander received a cortisone shot early last week, which took effect by the weekend, and a full bullpen on Monday convinced him and the team he could pitch. For the corresponding move, the Nationals optioned Raudy Read back to Class AAA Fresno. They’d called the catcher up for the second game of the doubleheader Wednesday so Manager Dave Martinez could use catcher Kurt Suzuki as a pinch-hitter.

Suzuki will be behind the plate Thursday to catch Scherzer, who Martinez said will pitch without restriction. The veteran right-hander has been active in the dugout since hitting the IL, and now he’ll take the mound so his manager can exhale.

“It’s a relief,” Martinez said, and then joked he wasn’t just thinking of the outing Scherzer could give him but also the dugout atmosphere. In June, after Scherzer broke his nose on a bunt attempt, he made his next scheduled start anyway, and he joked his wife, Erica, wanted him to pitch too because she knew he would have pent-up energy without it.

“Him being on the IL, not so good,” the manager said. “You have to deal with him every day. Him going out there and exerting himself is kind of nice.”

Scherzer starting Thursday also recalibrates the rotation. Aníbal Sánchez will start Friday in the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team still doesn’t know who will pitch Saturday. A reporter suggested Joe Ross would be the team’s only option, with other fifth-starter candidates unavailable because one is in the minors (Erick Fedde) and the other is on the IL (Austin Voth).

“You don’t think we have more options,” Martinez grinned. “TBA, TBA.”

Either way, Stephen Strasburg will pitch Sunday, Patrick Corbin Monday in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves, Scherzer on Tuesday and Sánchez on Wednesday for the finale. The team could utilize the off day on Thursday to implement a four-man rotation for this turn, which means they won’t need a fifth starter until at San Francisco on Aug. 6, by which point Fedde and Voth could return, health permitting.

Martinez’s more immediate concern, though, was managing his bullpen the day after a doubleheader in which it managed eight innings. When the manager met with reporters, his relievers were playing catch before they’d decide who was up and down for the finale against the Rockies. Martinez was optimistic that, in his return, Scherzer might look as he has the rest of this season.

“Hopefully Max goes out there and gives us what he can,” he said. “Then we’ll go from there.”

Rockies (47-55)

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Trevor Story, SS

David Dahl, CF

Daniel Murphy, 1B

Raimel Tapia, LF

Ryan McMahon, 3B

Garrett Hampson, 2B

Tony Wolters, C

Jeff Hoffman, RHP

Nationals (55-46)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Victor Robles, CF

Max Scherzer, RHP

