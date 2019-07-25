

During the 2018 playoffs, CJ Miles helped the Toronto Raptors defeat the Washington Wizards. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Wizards veteran guard CJ Miles, a recent addition via the Dwight Howard trade, underwent a surgical procedure to repair a stress fracture in his left foot on Thursday afternoon, the team announced.

Miles, 32, had the percutaneous surgery after consulting with the team’s new medical and performance executive, Dr. Daniel Medina. It was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Miles met with Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed the surgery, as well as the Wizards’ orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih and Medina, who was announced this week as the chief of athlete care and performance for the newly formed Monumental Basketball, according to the team’s statement.

Miles is expected to wear a walking boot following the operation, with the team saying he will be reevaluated for a return to basketball activities in six weeks. Working with that timeline, the earliest the Wizards would have an update would be the first week of September. The team is expected to start training camp around the end of September.

Earlier this month, the Wizards acquired Miles in a trade that sent Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies. With Miles, who has played 14 seasons in the NBA as a versatile wing, Washington added to its shooting depth. In his career, Miles has averaged 35.9 percent from the three-point arc as well as 9.0 points on 41.2 percent shooting overall from the floor.

“Our medical team has done a fantastic job of proactively diagnosing CJ’s condition and establishing a treatment protocol,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in the team’s statement about the surgery. “He will continue to be a positive influence on our team as he works through his rehab and we’re looking forward to getting him back on the court when he is healthy."

On Tuesday, Miles participated in his first team event during the Jr. Wizards Basketball camp at Bender arena on the campus of American University.

Read more:

Wizards executive Sashi Brown was a visionary or a flop in the NFL, depending on whom you ask

John Thompson III’s Georgetown experience should serve him well in newly created Monumental role

Having failed conventionally, the Wizards are going to try to succeed radically

This is what’s clear about the Wizards’ reorganization: It’s on Ted Leonsis now.

Ted Leonsis reveals new structure for Wizards basketball operations, a unique model for an NBA team