

Steve Kerr greets Anthony Davis during practice for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr thinks Anthony Davis’s success in demanding a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and forcing his way to the Los Angeles Lakers was “bad for the league.” Kendrick Perkins thinks Kerr is a little bit of a hypocrite.

“Steve Kerr got his got damn nerves to talk about anything that’s going on with any other organization, as if he just didn’t have Kevin Durant join a 73-9 team!” Perkins, an NBA analyst who spent 16 seasons in the league, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

In response to those who pointed out Durant was fully able to change teams as a free agent in 2016, Perkins clarified that the Golden State Warriors coach benefited greatly from that balance-of-power-altering move, which was viewed by many at the time as not necessarily in the NBA’s best interests.

First of all I knew KD was FA but my point was that when KD signed with GS was that bad for the league? Kerr said AD forcing a trade was bad for the league, so I guess KD signing with a 73-9 team was great for the league huh? Smh — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

Perkins was reacting to comments from Kerr that made waves Wednesday. Speaking on the Warriors Insider Podcast, Kerr said that as a former player himself, he “would always sort of lean toward player empowerment,” and if players “want to make a move for their own careers,” he was supportive of that.

“My only issue,” Kerr said, “is when a player who is under contract decides not to honor the contract. That’s a problem. That’s something that can really affect the league.”

As examples of the proper “way to move,” Kerr pointed to the decisions of LeBron James, who signed with the Lakers last year, and Durant — both when Durant went to Golden State and Brooklyn.

"You sign contracts, you play them out and you move on. That’s how it should be done,” Kerr said.

“But it’s a little disturbing,” he added, “that there has been some action that’s happened before contracts are up, where teams are sort of held hostage and the league is sort of held hostage. I’m not a big fan of that. I think that’s damaging for everybody.”

When the podcast host mentioned Russell Westbrook and Paul George, who were traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder this month to the Houston Rockets (Westbrook) and the Los Angeles Clippers (George), Kerr replied that he was “talking more about the Anthony Davis situation, where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, ‘I want to leave.’ "

“That’s a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with,” he continued. “When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then it’s completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract.”

Kerr said it would be one thing if a player were to reach an agreement with a team, acknowledging it would be best for the two to part ways, which he suggested was the case with Westbrook.

“But the Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking,” he said, “and hopefully not a trend, because it’s bad for the league.”

To Perkins — who played with Durant in Oklahoma City and with Davis in New Orleans — it was notable that Kerr didn’t discuss George "forcing his way” off the Thunder. Perkins claimed that was because Kerr is good friends with Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry.

I wonder why @SteveKerr didn’t say anything about Paul George forcing his way outta of OKC? I know why because Alvin Gentry is his close friend! Hidden Agendas!!! SMH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

A major difference between the Davis trade and those of Westbrook and George — as noted by both Kerr and the host of the podcast he appeared on — was that Davis made his demand during the season, throwing a team with playoff hopes into disarray. Davis was fined $50,000 by the NBA after his agent told ESPN in January that his client wanted to join “a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” with speculation immediately centering on the Lakers as the destination of choice.

“It all worked out in the end, but it probably could have been handled in a much quieter fashion,” Kerr said on the podcast. “And it would have been much healthier for the league had Davis just played out the season and then gone to the [Pelicans] this summer to kind of see where everybody stood.”

Kerr called that kind of midseason situation “one the league would like to see go away.”

The coach’s comments echoed those made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in February, after the trade deadline came and went with Davis set to remain unhappily with the Pelicans for the rest of the season.

“I don’t like trade demands, and I wish they didn’t come,” Silver said at the time. “I wish all those matters were handled behind closed doors . . . I think we could do a better job as a league in avoiding those situations that get to the point where players are demanding to be traded or, in a worst-case scenario, saying they won’t honor their contract.”

On Twitter on Wednesday, Perkins defended Davis.

AD had just as much as of obligation as the team, the team traded every 1st round pick they had , surrounded him with mediocre talent consistently, but you rather him be stuck there. He actually did them a favor and allowed the team to hit the reset button and retain assets! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 24, 2019

Perkins pointed to Chris Paul, who was dealt to Oklahoma City in the Westbrook trade after Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey made a point of expressing his “disdain” for reports of tension in Houston.

“I don’t see sympathy for him,” Perkins said of the 34-year-old Paul, who went from a contender to a rebuilding team. “[Davis] just got in front of it, so Kudos to him!"

