

Svetlana Kuznetsova won the most recent of her 18 WTA singles titles in Washington last year. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Svetlana Kuznetsova will not defend her Citi Open title because of visa issues.

Kuznetsova, who is Russian, announced Thursday on Twitter that she is withdrawing from the tennis tournament, which will begin next week in Washington.

“Wanted to apologize to all my fans who were waiting for me there ..Never had issues like this in my life, hopefully one day I can finally get a visa and play at list [sic] some events of the US swing!” wrote Kuznetsova, a two-time Grand Slam champion.

Unfortunately I had to pull out of Washington due to my problems with US visa(. Wanted to apologize to all my fans who were waiting for me there .. Never had issues like this in my life , hopefully one day I can finally get a visa and play at list some events of the US swing ! pic.twitter.com/K1JzU2vupi — Svetlana Kuznetsova (@SvetlanaK27) July 25, 2019

It is unclear if the 34-year-old will be granted entry into the country in time for next month’s U.S. Open, an event she won in 2004. In an Instagram post from July 13, the Russian said she has been waiting for a U.S. visa since February.

Citi Open organizers were planning to grant Kuznetsova a wild card into the tournament’s main draw and feature her in the draw ceremony on Friday afternoon.

“We’re really disappointed,” Citi Open manager Mark Ein said in an interview. “She’s our defending champion and we were excited to have her back — we were planning to give her one of our wild cards so that she could be in the main draw, and it’s really unfortunate that it was a visa issue that’s preventing her from coming to the States.”

The Women’s Tennis Association did not immediately respond for comment.

Kuznetsova is ranked 108th in the world after a series of injuries over the past two years. Her Citi Open victory last year is the most recent of her 18 WTA titles, which also includes the 2009 French Open.

Her withdrawal means neither of the defending champions will play the 51st edition of Washington’s hard-court summer classic. Alexander Zverev of Germany, who won the men’s singles’ tournament, was not scheduled to play.

Read more:

Andy Murray will continue his comeback in doubles at the Citi Open

Coco Gauff is set to make her first post-Wimbledon appearance at Citi Open

Instead of tennis academies and junior tournaments, a Maryland standout chose her backyard