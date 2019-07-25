

Antonio Brown's departure does not bother Terry Bradshaw one tiny bit. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

The sight of wide receiver Antonio Brown in an Oakland Raiders uniform is going to take some getting used to. But not for Terry Bradshaw.

The Fox Sports analyst and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer is glad to see Brown move on from the team with which Bradshaw won four Super Bowls. He admits that the Steelers’ offense will struggle without the receiver but thinks he was more trouble than he was worth.

“I cannot stand divas. Can’t stand 'em,” Bradshaw said on “The Jim Rome Podcast.” “I don’t want to play with them. I don’t want anything to do with them. This game is too hard without my having to babysit and force plays to a guy just to keep him happy. If he cares about the football team, he’ll shut up. He will keep his mouth shut and play the game. That’s my thinking. I’m 70. I’m not 30 or 31. I’m 70. And that’s the kind of player I want to play with. I don’t want to play with a diva.”

Bradshaw, a 14-year NFL veteran, last played in 1983 and he acknowledged that times — and players — have changed.

“Today’s game is not like it was in the ’70s,” Bradshaw said. “Players are not like they were in the ’70s. Players now have money. With money comes a certain amount of what they think is power. And all of a sudden it’s about their brand, and all of a sudden it’s about their numbers. It’s not about winning. It’s never about winning. You think it’s about winning, you’ve lost your mind. It’s about ‘where’s my money? Where’s my money? Where’s my money?’ And then when things aren’t going right in the game, they’re throwing garbage cans on the sideline. They’re pointing fingers, screaming and hollering.”

Two years ago, Bradshaw called Brown “a spoiled brat” for a sideline tantrum, but Brown isn’t the only receiver he sees as a diva. He wondered “what’s going to happen when [Odell] Beckham [Jr.] isn’t having the kind of year he wants” after leaving the New York Giants for the Cleveland Browns.

“Teams win with character,” Bradshaw said. “They do not win with divas.”

