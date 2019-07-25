

A lot of eyes will be on rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins during training camp. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Redskins open training camp at the Bon Secours training center in Richmond on Thursday with the first of 13 days of practice and 22 public sessions.

There is no shortage of questions facing Coach Jay Gruden and his staff between now and the close of camp on Aug. 11, and then deep into the preseason. Among the biggest: How long will Washington be without left tackle Trent Williams, who skipped all of the team’s offseason workouts and did not report to Richmond with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday? And can rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins play his way into consideration for a starting job in Week 1?

Admission to training camp is free, but fans are encouraged to download a free daily pass on Redskins.com. Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Here’s a map with parking information, followed by the practice schedule:



Where to park for Redskins training camp.

Training camp schedule:

Thursday, July 25: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Friday, July 26: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Saturday, July 27: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Sunday, July 28: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Monday, July 29: Camp closed

Tuesday, July 30: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Wednesday, July 31: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Friday, Aug. 2: Camp closed

Saturday, Aug. 3 (Fan Appreciation Day): 1:30 p.m. practice

Sunday, Aug. 4: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 1:35 p.m. practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Camp closed

Thursday, Aug. 8: Preseason opener at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9: Camp closed

Saturday, Aug. 10: 1:35 p.m. practice

Sunday, Aug. 11: 9:45 a.m. practice

