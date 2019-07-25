The Redskins open training camp at the Bon Secours training center in Richmond on Thursday with the first of 13 days of practice and 22 public sessions.
There is no shortage of questions facing Coach Jay Gruden and his staff between now and the close of camp on Aug. 11, and then deep into the preseason. Among the biggest: How long will Washington be without left tackle Trent Williams, who skipped all of the team’s offseason workouts and did not report to Richmond with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday? And can rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins play his way into consideration for a starting job in Week 1?
Admission to training camp is free, but fans are encouraged to download a free daily pass on Redskins.com. Fan Appreciation Day is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Here’s a map with parking information, followed by the practice schedule:
Training camp schedule:
Thursday, July 25: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Friday, July 26: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Saturday, July 27: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Sunday, July 28: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Monday, July 29: Camp closed
Tuesday, July 30: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Wednesday, July 31: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Friday, Aug. 2: Camp closed
Saturday, Aug. 3 (Fan Appreciation Day): 1:30 p.m. practice
Sunday, Aug. 4: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Monday, Aug. 5: 9:45 a.m. practice, 4:40 p.m. walk-through
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 1:35 p.m. practice
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Camp closed
Thursday, Aug. 8: Preseason opener at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9: Camp closed
Saturday, Aug. 10: 1:35 p.m. practice
Sunday, Aug. 11: 9:45 a.m. practice
