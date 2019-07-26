

Katie Ledecky reacts after her women's 800-meter heat at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Friday. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

GWANGJU, South Korea — The result is never really in doubt. When Katie Ledecky dives off the starting blocks in the 800-meter freestyle, the biggest questions center on her time — and whether she might somehow manage to lower her world record yet again.

Because little about these FINA world championships has been easy to predict, though, there will be no guarantees when Ledecky hits the pool in the 800-meter freestyle final on Saturday. Illness has already forced her to pull out of two events here, and though she recovered in time to try to defend her title in the 800, her performance in the preliminary heats offered few hints at what to expect and how her body will hold up over nearly a half-mile in the final.

Ledecky, the 22-year old five-time Olympic champion, didn’t need to go all-out in Friday’s preliminary heat, but she was still physically fatigued after touching the wall in 8:17.42. Her time was fine but her physical reaction provided more cause for concern. She took a moment to catch her breath before even turning around to check the times on the scoreboard overhead. Ledecky was slow to climb out of the water and looked like she’d just been 12 rounds in the ring, not eight minutes in the pool.

She bypassed reporters and didn’t answer questions after her race, but a USA Swimming official said Ledecky felt similar to the way she did following the 1,500-meter preliminary heat earlier in the week — though perhaps not quite as bad. It was after that 1,500 swim on Monday that Ledecky immediately rallied with team medical staff, began undergoing a series of medical tests and ultimately felt she had no choice but to withdraw from the 1,500 final and the 200-meter freestyle event.

The good news: Ledecky has almost 1 1/2 days — nearly 33 hours — to rest, recover and prep for a final that could somehow provide a silver lining to what has otherwise been a harrowing meet. After she won silver in the 400 freestyle and again in the 4x200 freestyle relay, the 800 could provide Ledecky her lone gold in Gwangju, four fewer than she brought home from each of the past two world championships.

At any other meet, the top spot of the 800 podium is a foregone conclusion. She’s never been beaten at the distance in a final and has turned in the top 22 times ever recorded. No female has ever posted a time within 9.4 seconds of Ledecky, and her world record in the distance — 8:04.79, set at the Rio Olympics three years ago — is faster than the times posted by 13 of the 38 men who were competing at these world championships.

But there’s no way to know what her body is capable of Saturday. Heading into this meet, Ledecky and her coach were thrilled with her training. They thought she could possibly challenge her best times from the 2016 Summer Games. But the week’s undiagnosed illness — symptoms included sleepless nights, loss of appetite, dehydration and lightheadedness — has not only taken its toll physically, but it kept her out of the training pool for a 48-hour stretch.

One night after finally making her return, helping lead the United States to the relay silver, Ledecky was able to cruise through her preliminary heat. The stakes were relatively low, but the race was clearly taxing. Her 8:17.42 finish still would’ve been good enough for Olympic gold as recently as 2004. It was the second-fastest qualifying time and the sixth-best time anyone has posted this year. In fact, it was actually faster than the preliminary 800 times she’s posted in several high-profile meets, including those from the past three world championships, where she swam a 8:20.24 in 2017, an 8:19.42 in ’15 and an 8:20.65 in ’13. Each of those qualifying heats led to dominating first-place swims in the finals.

On Friday, Ledecky also had the unfamiliar blur in her peripheral vision of her American teammate Leah Smith leading for much of the race and beating her to the wall for the first time ever in a major 800 heat. The University of Virginia product turned in a top qualifying time of 8:17.23. Australian Ariarne Titmus, who bested Ledecky in the 400 at these world championships and then took silver in the 200, was third with a time of 8:19.43.

Ledecky is certainly seconds faster than the others in the field, who all came to Gwangju surely thinking silver was the best option available. But it will all depend on how Ledecky’s body feels in the final. After a turn in the warm-down pool early Friday afternoon, she left Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center. When she returns for Saturday’s final, Ledecky will have one last chance to return some sense of order to what should’ve been among the meet’s most predictable races.