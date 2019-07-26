

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is just getting to know the intricacies of being an NFL signal-caller. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Washington Redskins fans bordered the sideline of a practice here on Friday, and they kept chanting: “Dwayne! Haskins! Haskins! No. 7!” Nearly all of his teammates had walked into the Redskins’ air-conditioned practice facility. Not Haskins, who for the second straight day kept signing autographs and posing for photographs in the midday heat.

Washington made the newcomer, 22, a first-round pick out of Ohio State in this year’s draft. There was never doubt of his size and strength in the pocket — 6-foot-4, 230 pounds — and his training-camp poise, according to his Coach Jay Gruden and teammates. There is little doubt about his arm strength. And there’s no doubt that he’s a fan favorite.

But what he’s still yet to master — at this early stage, the second day of training camp — is a command of the Washington playbook and cadences. In Friday morning’s practice, he missed some relatively easy throws. Afterward, he said he needs more time, more reps, to grasp his new role and all the responsibilities of an NFL quarterback.

“The only time I feel not consistent or accurate is when I don’t know the play or if I am late on my drop,” Haskins said on Friday. “Otherwise now, I'm consistent.”

[For Redskins WR Cam Sims, last season’s disappointment fuels a new opportunity]

Haskins, 22, is one of the Redskins’ three quarterbacks competing for the starting job. During training camp drills and late afternoon walk-throughs, he’s flanked by Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

“This offense is not easy to pick up your first year,” McCoy said. “ . . . You’re challenged to think.”

So far, Haskins said his head hasn’t been spinning. He’s learning the plays and the cadence of his snap-count. He knows the next few weeks won’t be easy.

Keenum noted that Haskins has a steep learning curve at the start of his first NFL camp. Haskins was a star at Ohio State, saying only two words: Set, go. There’s a lot more on his plate now.

“I’ve got cadences, I’ve got different checks, different pronunciations for stuff,” Haskins said. “I’m trying to figure out how to flip the protection without making the right tackle jump. It’s just nuances of operation that you have to be conscious of playing quarterback, and that’s something I have to get experience doing.”

Read more:

Trent Williams’s absence leaves a big void for Redskins as training camp begins

The Redskins’ quarterback decision will be tricky — unless Dwayne Haskins makes it for them

Redskins enter training camp with these five starting jobs up for grabs