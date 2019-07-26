

Bram Weinstein and Andy Pollin, second and third from left, will give ESPN 630 a more local flair. (ESPN 630 photo)

ESPN 630, which recently launched as the Washington area’s third sports-talk radio station, announced Friday that longtime D.C. radio voice Andy Pollin would be returning to the airwaves on a permanent basis along with Bram Weinstein, who gained renown on WTEM in the 1990s and early 2000s, left for ESPN television in 2008 and then returned to Washington radio in 2016.

[D.C. is getting a third sports-talk radio station with launch of ESPN 630]

Pollin will be ESPN 630′s morning update anchor during the station’s broadcasts of ESPN’s “Golic & Wingo Show” weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. while also providing features for the station.

“After nearly 30 years of doing sports radio in Washington, I’m incredibly excited to join ESPN 630 and restore the frequency’s great history of sports,” Pollin said in a news release.

Pollin was a longtime fixture at WTEM, helping launch his hometown’s first sports-talk station in 1992, but he left the station in 2017 when his contract was not renewed. He has since been a guest host for 106.7 The Fan and manned the sports update desk for all-news WTOP while also hosting his own podcast.

Weinstein, also a native Washingtonian whose second tenure at WTEM ended last year after an ownership change, will host a self-titled show from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekday afternoons along with “Redskins Today” weekdays at 6 p.m. “The Bram Weinstein Show” debuts Tuesday with a broadcast from Redskins training camp in Richmond.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be doing sportstalk on the radio station where it began in DC. I grew up listening to Ken Beatrice, ‘SportsCall’ and the Redskins on AM 630,” Weinstein said.

[As ESPN tries to stick to sports, president Jimmy Pitaro must define what that means]

Dubbed “The Sports Capitol” and owned by Cumulus Media, ESPN 630 began broadcasting as a sports-talk station on July 1, replacing WMAL’s news-talk programming (the station continues to broadcast on 105.9 FM). It airs ESPN’s syndicated programming in the mornings and early afternoons and will broadcast Redskins games when the season begins.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these DC sports radio icons to ESPN 630 and look forward to sharing news of further additions to our team in the very near future,” Bill Hess, program director for Cumulus Washington D.C., said in the news release.