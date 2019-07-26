

Hugo Santillan is placed in an ambulance after collapsing at the end of a WBC fight against Uruguay's Eduardo Abreu in San Nicolas, Argentina. (Jorge Feres)

An Argentine boxer died Thursday, five days after collapsing at the end of a bout.

The death of Hugo Alfredo “Dinamita” Santillan, 23, comes two days after another boxer, 28-year-old Russian Maxim Dadashev, died after a fight in Maryland on Friday.

After Santillan fought to a draw Saturday against Eduardo Javier Abreu in San Nicolás, Argentina, he passed out as the results of the super-lightweight bout were about to be announced. He was taken to a hospital in Buenos Aires, per reports, but never regained consciousness.

Santillan twice suffered cardiorespiratory failure and was said to have died of cardiac arrest after swelling in his brain. The World Boxing Council, which sanctioned the fight, said it was sending his family and friends its “deepest condolences, at this time of deepest grief.”

RIP Hugo Santillan.



He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw.



We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.



Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/WwT7LyLXIW — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

“Upon admission to the hospital, [Santillan] had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” said Dr. Graciela Olocco of Hospital Agudos San Felipe (via ESPN). “He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen, and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

Dadashev underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma before he died at Prince George’s Hospital Center on Tuesday. His death followed a loss to Subriel Matias in a 140-pound International Boxing Federation world title eliminator held at MGM National Harbor casino in Oxon Hill, Md.

The bout was stopped after the 11th round at the urging of Dadashev’s trainer, former boxer Buddy McGirt, who watched his fighter absorb heavy punishment in that round and the one preceding it. The resident of St. Petersburg, collapsed outside the ring and was placed on a stretcher, and began vomiting while en route to the hospital.

[President of ringside physicians sees no red flags in review of Russian boxer’s fatal bout]

Dadashev had part of his skull removed to relieve pressure on his brain, but a hemorrhage ultimately proved fatal.

“The Maryland State Athletic Commission is very saddened to hear about the recent passing of professional boxer Maxim Dadashev,” the MSAC wrote in a statement provided to The Post via email. “We join the entire boxing community in extending our deepest condolences to Mr. Dadashev’s family. The Maryland State Athletic Commission is reviewing the case.”

“No one is prepared to die while looking for dreams and goals,” Matias said in a statement. “We simply go up to the ring thinking about the well-being for our family without knowing how complicated and difficult it is to get into the ring.”

Another fighter has died Hugo Santillan 🥺 May he RIP. He fought on Saturday, he went in surgery for a blood clot in his brain and passed in cardiac arrest, at the age of 23. I’m just so sad. Boxing so dangerous bro. Pray for his family and friends. — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) July 25, 2019

Condolences go out to the family of @HugoSantillan who passed away from injuries sustained in a bout last weekend. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 This is the second death of a fighter this week. 😞 Rest easy! Bless! — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) July 25, 2019

Dadashev was the first boxer to die of injuries suffered in the ring since November 2018, when Christian Daghio of Italy could not recover from a knockout loss to Don Parueang in Bangkok. Before that, Scott Westgarth of the United Kingdeom died in February 2018, shortly after defeating Dec Spelman in Doncaster, England.

The son of a boxer, Santillan began his professional career in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, six losses and two draws. In the wake of his death, his cornermen took some criticism from observers who felt they should have gotten help for him sooner, rather than wait for the result to be announced.

#RIPHugoSantillan...This is unacceptable, HAUNTING, and sickening to watch. Truly, I don’t want to board an airplane right now to go to a #boxing show. This has been a terrible week. As a sport/industry, we have to look in the mirror....I have to look in the mirror... https://t.co/98YKrmgRzd — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 25, 2019

“A sad, sad week for boxing,” promoter Kalle Sauerland said Thursday on Twitter.

Read more from The Post:

Area coach sends two Virginia boxers to Pan American Games with sights set on Olympics

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are beefing again. Will it lead to a rematch?

Dan Le Batard will continue at ESPN after meeting with President Jimmy Pitaro