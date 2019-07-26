

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac, left, and Mesut Ozil have a years-long friendship. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil and his wife are reportedly unharmed after being set upon Thursday by knife-wielding carjackers. The Arsenal star has a teammate, Sead Kolasinac, to thank for providing some timely protection.

Ozil was arriving in his black Mercedes G-Class to Kolasinac’s residence in northwest London, according to a person who spoke to ESPN, when the attackers pulled up on mopeds. In video footage that hit the Internet, Kolasinac can be seen taking on the would-be carjackers as Ozil and his wife remain in the vehicle.

An incident took place in London today where Arsenal's Mesut Ozil was the victim of an attempted car-jacking.



Footage appears to show Sead Kolasinac fighting off attackers.



Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”pic.twitter.com/38Y2l4FJro — Goal (@goal) July 25, 2019

According to the Daily Mail, Kolasinac got in Ozil’s car, and they sped off with the assailants giving chase. The two Premier League players and Ozil’s wife, Amine, were pursued for over a mile as they sped through north London, eventually arriving at a Turkish restaurant frequented by Ozil.

Restaurant employees reportedly came out to help fend off the attackers, who eventually fled.

“Ozil looked absolutely terrified, as anybody would after being chased by men with knives,” a witness told the Daily Mail. “He looked like he was running for his life. And I suppose he was.

"I saw him disappear into the restaurant with the motorcycle guys on his tail. They didn’t take off their helmets and were all in black, wearing long sleeved tops in this hot weather. They stood out.

“God knows what would have happened if they’d caught him,” the witness continued. “It looked to me like he’d have been hacked to shreds, and he clearly thought so, too. As soon as the restaurant staff started to come to the window and to the doorway, they turned around and roared off.”

A police spokesman provided this statement: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

There have been no arrests made in the incident, which is still under investigation.

I don’t care what happens from now or whatever Kolasinac does wrong on the pitch, guy will always be a hero in my eyes



2 armed robbers and he did not back down saving Ozil



ARE YOU MAD — Link Up Arsenal (@LinkUpArsenal) July 25, 2019

An Arsenal spokesman said the team had “been in contact with both players,” who were described as “fine.”

Ozil, 30, and Kolasinac, 26, have a friendship that goes back to their time together in Germany with Schalke of the Bundesliga. A German native with Turkish heritage, Ozil helped his home country win the 2014 World Cup, was a member of the national team in two other World Cups and is known for his offensive flair from the midfield.

Kolasinac was also born in Germany but is of Bosnian descent and has been a member of the national team of Bosnia. A sturdy left back, he earned the nicknames “Hulk” and “The Tank” for his physical play.

Ozil married his wife, a former Miss Turkey, last month in a ceremony in which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan served as a legal witness. A week later, the Ozils attended the wedding of Kolasinac to his wife, Bella.

The two players had just returned from the United States, where Arsenal played against several top clubs from around the world in the International Champions Cup. That included a match Tuesday against Real Madrid at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., won by the Spanish powerhouse in a shootout after each side scored two goals in regulation.

