

(Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post)

While Redskins Coach Jay Gruden and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to settle on which quarterback to start in the Week 1 at Philadelphia, team president Bruce Allen continues to work behind the scenes toward a much bigger decision that will affect the franchise for decades to come: where to build the Redskins’ next stadium.

“I would say within a year, that is the timetable we’re looking at,” Allen said Thursday on WMAL’s “Larry O’Connor Show” regarding an announcement of the Redskins’ new home. “Our deadline for making a decision is really 2022, because our lease in Maryland ends in 2026.”

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is eager to abandon 22-year-old FedEx Field in Landover and build a stadium on the federally owned RFK Stadium site in D.C., where the Redskins played from 1961 to 1996. In December, Snyder and Allen attempted to get favorable language inserted into a massive spending bill assembled by the then-Republican-controlled Congress that would have eased the process, but the effort stalled.

[Case Keenum takes a slight early lead in Redskins' QB competition]

As for Washington’s quarterback competition, Allen deferred to Gruden, and suggested a decision wasn’t imminent.

“What Jay has been doing, as you saw in the first practice, is each player — Colt [McCoy], Case [Keenum] and Dwayne [Haskins] — are all getting equal amount of reps and they’re working with the first, and the second and the third groups,” Allen told O’Connor. 'We’re not going to worry about that for a while. Now I know Washington loves a quarterback controversy as much as independent counsels, but right now we’re going to let them continue to work and continue to grow.”

Allen had no updates to offer on Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, whose holdout continued into training camp.

“We love him, but he’s not here,” Allen said. “Trent has explained his position to me and we’ll see what happens, but right now we have to focus on the guys who are here.”

Like Gruden, Allen deflected a question about Redskins cornerback Josh Norman spending part of his offseason running with and jumping over bulls in Pamplona, Spain, with humor.

“I said, 'I wasn’t a fan of you dancing with the women [on ‘Dancing with the Stars’] but I’d much rather have you dance with the women than dance with the bulls,” Allen said of his conversation with Norman.

Allen acknowledged that he and the players are aware that preseason expectations for the Redskins are low. USA Today’s Nate Davis predicted this week that Washington would finish 3-13.

“We can make our own history,” Allen said. “That is the message here. If you see the shirts that the players are wearing, they say ‘Everything Matters.’ We’re going to try to get the details down here in Richmond and try to get ready for our opening game and win a game.”

O’Connor ended Thursday’s interview by asking Allen what the front office’s reaction was to President Trump expressing interest in attending a Redskins game at FedEx Field in the future. (“I look forward to it, and we’ll go together,” Trump told O’Connor during an April appearance on his show.)

“We’d love to have the president,” Allen said. “We have pictures at Redskins Park of the presidents who have come over the years. It’s part of the greatness of this franchise’s legacy. We’re in the nation’s capital and we think that’s tremendous.”

Well, close to the nation’s capital, anyway.

Read more from The Post:

The Redskins’ QB decision will be tricky — unless Dwayne Haskins makes it for them

Trent Williams’s absence leaves a big void for Redskins as training camp begins

Derrius Guice says last year was the longest of his life

Jay Gruden says he wasn’t worried about Josh Norman’s bull-jumping: ‘He avoids contact’