

Coco Gauff address the media at Rock Creek Tennis Center. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff will play in the Citi Open after all. The teenage tennis sensation will compete in the qualifying tournament of Washington’s hard-court summer classic, with her opening match set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m super, super excited to be playing in D.C., it’s one of my favorite cities,” Gauff said Friday afternoon amid a burst of applause from spectators ahead of the tournament’s draw ceremony.

The qualifying tournament for the Citi Open runs Saturday and Sunday. The main draw begins Monday and will run through Aug. 4 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Gauff, who is also hosing a kid’s day Sunday at the Citi Open, was the last player accepted into the qualifying tournament. The Washington event is her first tournament since her captivating run to the fourth round at Wimbledon that included an opening-round win over Venus Williams.

WTA draw for @CitiOpen. Sloane Stephens is the No. 1 seed, Madison Keys No. 2. pic.twitter.com/7WLneCBpoK — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) July 26, 2019

Gauff, 15, had to wait for a spot in the qualifying tournament because of Women’s Tennis Association rules limiting players her age to three wild-card tournament entries, which are awarded at the discretion of event organizers. Qualifying slots are then handed out in order of ranking.

Gauff, whose ranking has improved from 313th in the world before Wimbledon to 143rd, was on hand for Friday’s draw ceremony and revealed the top seeded players in the women’s event. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, earned the top seed and will face Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the first round. Stephens’s compatriot Madison Keys earned the second seed and will play Washington native and Junior Tennis Champions Center alum Hailey Baptiste in her first match.

ATP Washington draw set: pic.twitter.com/jKLKcy2slH — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 26, 2019

On the men’s side, Stefanos Tsitsipas was seeded No. 1, followed by Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev, Kevin Anderson and John Isner. Local fan favorite Frances Tiafoe, the lowest-seeded player at No. 16, was on hand for the draw ceremony. All seeded players on the men’s side receive a first-round bye.

