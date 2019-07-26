

The biggest Wawa in existence is located right here in D.C. Take that, Philly. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

It’s funny how regional brands cause people to sometimes lose their minds in a way that national brands do not, despite their financial superiority and national resonance. Tell someone you prefer Pepsi over Coca-Cola, for instance, and they might look at you funny but probably won’t consider it a major character defect. Tell a Southern Californian that you prefer Five Guys over In-N-Out — just stating the extremely obvious here — and you’ve insulted their very being.

(As someone who has dared offer this fact/opinion to his wife, a born-and-bred Southern Californian, I know this only all too well. Our vows were challenged that day.)

This point has been driven home this week by a regional convenience-store chain’s decision to associate with not one but two NFL teams. Wawa, claimed by Philadelphians as their own by dint of origin — the company has been a southeastern Pennsylvania mainstay for more than a century, and the first store opened in suburban Folsom, Pa., in 1964 — and also because Wawas are awesome (in the view of this reporter, who is not from Philadelphia), made the mortal error of becoming the official hoagie provider at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.

“Wawa is thrilled to partner with the Ravens to make deeper connections with some of the best fans in football and reach communities all over the city of Baltimore and beyond,” Adam Schall, senior director of store operations for Wawa in Maryland, said in a news release.

Wawa hasn’t been a Pennsylvania-only thing for decades now: The company said it’s partnering with the Ravens because the 50th anniversary of the first Maryland store is approaching. But that hasn’t stopped Philadelphia Eagles fans from shaking their fists at the chain on social media, to the point where they’ve started to deploy the #boycottwawa hashtag and are promising to fulfill their convenience-store needs at Wawa rival Sheetz.

Enjoy the ravens, you’ve backed the wrong bird.#boycottwawa — Shakepool (@Shakepool) July 24, 2019

I’m never buying a hoagie from @wawa while blackout drunk at 3am ever again! I feel hurt. #boycottwawa https://t.co/YSmecb0vQZ — Matthew Haubenstein (@MHaubenstein) July 24, 2019

@Wawa You are dead to me. Dead to philly. You choose to sponsor the Ravens over the Eagles ??? That’s cool .... I’ll choose @sheetz . #boycottwawa — Prop Joe (@drjfp33) July 26, 2019

Things reached such a froth that Wawa was forced to issue a second news release aimed at its spurned Philadelphia fan base on Thursday.

“To Philly — you know that we’ll always love our Philadelphia Eagles,” it read. “We are a proud partner and the Official Hoagie of the Eagles, and we are deeply committed to our hometown with exciting new stores and partnerships. We thank you for everything you’ve done to be the wind beneath our wings for 55 years!

“To Baltimore — as we close in on an incredible 50 years of serving you, we are thrilled to grow our nest and welcome the Baltimore Ravens to our flock of Maryland community partners. We can’t wait to serve you in so many exciting new ways coming very soon!”

A message to our fans in the City of Brotherly Love and Charm City ❤️ pic.twitter.com/76GESBggpF — Wawa (@Wawa) July 24, 2019

So there you have it: A brand had to publicly explain itself for associating with an NFL team that doesn’t even play the brand’s hometown team all that often, though the Ravens and Eagles do play a preseason game this year on Aug. 22 in Philly. The winner should get this:

Who will take home the @Wawa Hoagies for Heroes trophy? RT to cheer on the #UCFPD team! pic.twitter.com/OdFS0vYDwP — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) November 3, 2016

More NFL coverage from The Post:

No NFL receiver has topped 2,000 yards. Julio Jones says he is aiming for 3,000.

Titans’ Taylor Lewan shares polygraph results showing he isn’t lying about his PED denial

Jalen Ramsey rolled into Jaguars camp in an armored truck

Dan Le Batard to meet Thursday with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro

Steve Kerr criticized Anthony Davis’s trade demand. Kendrick Perkins took issue with that.