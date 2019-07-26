

GWANGJU, South Korea — Lilly King watched the footage of her disqualification, slowing down the video, zooming in on the turn that cost her a spot in the 200-meter breaststroke final at the FINA world championships. The race official made the right call, she concluded, and King had executed an illegal turn.

But King told reporters Friday that she feels her criticism over FINA’s handling of doping issues at these championships could have impacted the appeals process.

“Do I think maybe something I had said about FINA earlier maybe came back to haunt me in the jury? Yeah, probably,” she said. “But I’m still going to stand up for what I believe in. In the end, the official made the right call.”

King, 22, has managed to make a splash both in and out of the pool this week. She made headlines before the meet even began when she criticized FINA’s handling of China’s Sun Yang, who destroyed a doping sample last year but was still allowed to complete at the world championships. Later she was critical of FINA for issuing warnings to swimmers who protested Sun and gave him the cold shoulder on the medal podium.

King won a gold medal here in the 100-meter breaststroke earlier this week and looked to be a top qualifier in the 200 on Thursday. But even though she was the first to touch the wall in her heat, she was immediately disqualified.

Rules require both of a swimmer’s hands to be on the wall at the same time during turns. King has a somewhat unorthodox technique in which she glides into the wall and staggers her hands so one touches flat and pushes off while the other briefly pokes the wall.

“I definitely did it,” she said of the infraction. “I think it would’ve been very difficult to see with the human eye, personally. I think the official was standing at just the right angle, and she got me.”

USA Swimming filed an appeal. When the call was upheld, they protested to FINA’s jury of appeal. But that body wasn’t convening until some seven hours after the race, just before the evening session and the event’s scheduled final.

“I really appreciate everyone’s effort to try to get it overturned, but it was so over the top,” she said of the process.

King said coaches and team officials presented her case and argued on her behalf. She was permitted in the room for the protest but opted to stay away.

“I decided not to just so I wouldn’t lose my temper or something. Some demon would come out of me," she jokes, “and I didn’t want that to happen.”

Because the final ruling didn’t happen until nearly eight hours after the disqualification, she had to return to Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center on Thursday evening and warm up, in case she was permitted to race.

“I was kind of annoyed with myself and the whole process yesterday," she said.

King is aware that her technique can draw scrutiny from race officials. She has been disqualified for it in the past — most recently at the 2015 U.S. championships. There are times in the pool where she knows she has made a bad turn, but that wasn’t the case Thursday.

“I’ve definitely had moments where I’ve thought, ‘That wasn’t great. I hope nobody saw that,’" she said. "No, yesterday was not one of those days, which is probably why everyone saw the shocked face after I saw the DQ on the board.”

With the Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, King says she will keep working to refine her technique. With such a high-profile disqualification here, she knows people will be keeping a close eye on her in the water.

“I’m glad the DQ was this year instead of next year. I think that’s kind of the silver lining of this,” she said. “I still have a whole year to fix that and make it better and make it perfect before we get to Tokyo.”

She has one more event at these world championships. King will try to defend her title in the 50-meter breaststroke, beginning with preliminary heats Saturday.

