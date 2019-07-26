

Max Scherzer pitched five innings Thursday against the Rockies. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer felt some pain when he woke up Friday morning, and an MRI exam revealed a mild strain of the rhomboid muscle below his right shoulder. He received a stem cell injection and will be shut down Friday and Saturday. The team will then see whether he feels well enough to make his next scheduled start, set for Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Scherzer, 34, had been on the injured list with inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. He returned Thursday and gave up three runs in five innings of a loss to the Colorado Rockies. He felt fine after the outing — only mentioning slight pain in his left wrist — but then felt discomfort after a night’s sleep. That discomfort was in the same spot that has been giving him trouble since a start against the Detroit Tigers on June 30.

“It’s both,” Scherzer said Friday when it was suggested that he didn’t seem too concerned or encouraged by this development. "I’m not happy. But on the other hand, we’re talking minor strain, so there’s a heck of a lot of other things that could be wrong with your body and arm and shoulder. Those are really, knock on wood, those are the bad stuff.

“We’re just digging through this [scapula] injury, and the other good thing is that when I’m on the mound and throwing, I don’t feel any pain when I’m on the mound. Every time I play catch, I’m on the mound and throwing every ball at 100 percent.”

This story is developing and will be updated soon.