

Regan Smith reacts after breaking the world record in the 200-meter backstroke semifinals. (Oli Scarff / AFP)

GWANGJU, South Korea — Not long ago, Michael Phelps and Missy Franklin were regarded as royalty on any pool deck in the United States. Phelps amassed 23 Olympic titles, after all, and Franklin had five of her own, so the pair served as the widely recognizable faces of the sport, wearing swim caps instead of crowns, hoisting medals instead of scepters.

But because time keeps moving and somehow a younger generation always seems to be in a hurry, the retired swimmers were both halfway around the world when the record books started to shake Friday. First, one of Phelps’s best marks was toppled, and barely 15 minutes later, one of Franklin’s fell. Replacing them in the record books is a big part of the cornerstone for USA Swimming’s future: 22-year-old Caeleb Dressel and 17-year-old Regan Smith.

Dressel was four years old when Phelps made his Olympic debut in 2000. He’s now poised to be a breakout star next summer at the Tokyo Games, likely to pursue seven or perhaps eight Olympic medals. On Friday at the FINA world championships, he topped Phelps’s record in the 100-meter butterfly, a mark that had stood for nearly 20 years. Dressel posted an eye-popping time of 49.50 seconds in the event’s semifinals, besting the record by 0.32 seconds.

[After taxing 800 freestyle heat, Katie Ledecky needs to rest, recover]

Phelps, who posted his congratulations Friday to Dressel on Instagram, has watched both of his impressive butterfly records fall this week. The most decorated swimmer ever broke or lowered 39 world records during his career. Three relay times are still on the books, but after this week, the only individual mark that still stands is his 400 individual medley record (4:03.84) from the 2008 Olympics.

Competing at her first big international meet, Smith was preparing for her own semifinal, in the 200-meter backstroke, and watched on television monitor as Dressel hit the wall. “It gave me chills to watch it,” she said.

She walked onto the deck and toward the starting block, just hoping to secure a good lane for Saturday’s 200-meter backstroke final. She’d managed a personal-best 2:06.01 in the preliminary heat earlier in the day and was hoping somehow to break 2:06. She did better than that, it turns out.

The night before, Smith pulled up video online of Franklin’s world record swim in the 200 back from the 2012 Olympics. Like Smith, Franklin was 17 when she tore through the London pool.

“I watched it for motivation. Like, ‘Maybe I could get some somewhere close to that. Missy’s so incredible. Oh my gosh, I’m so excited to swim for Team USA now,’” Smith said. “So it was fresh in my mind.”

In Friday’s semifinal she managed to shave more than 2.5 seconds off her best time and 0.71 seconds off Franklin’s record, stunning the crowd at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center with a time of 2:03.35.

“I still don’t believe it,” she said later. “I’m like, ‘I’m the world record-holder. That’s craaazy.’ It’s very, very weird.”

[Lilly King: DQ was fair, process may not have been]

Smith will race for her first world title in Saturday’s final, while Dressel already has three golds and a silver at these world championships and has his sights set on at least three more medals in the meet’s final two days.

Dressel set an American record in the 100-meter freestyle one day earlier, but the blazing-fast 100 butterfly time marked his first world record. He seemed to downplay his latest accomplishment — “Nothing magic there,” he said, “just good old race strategy” — and shifted the spotlight instead to Smith, saying her mark was probably more impressive.

Smith, still dazed from the blinding number on the scoreboard, sounded a bit star-struck by that idea. Not long ago she was watching the best American swimmers on television from her living room in Minnesota. She’s just a few weeks away from starting her senior year of high school.

“I still look up to Caeleb so much,” she said. “Like, when he walks into the room for a meeting or practice. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Caeleb Dressel.’”

The two records capped a dizzying day on the medals podium for the U.S. team. Simone Manuel defended her world title and set a new American record in the 100-meter freestyle, finishing in 52.04 seconds, which was 0.39 ahead of Australia’s Cate Campbell. It marked the third-fastest time ever and was 0.23 seconds lower than her gold-medal time from the 2017 world championships.

Three days after a disappointing fourth-place finish in the 100-meter backstroke, American Ryan Murphy picked up a silver in the 200 Friday, finishing in 1:54.12, which was 0.72 seconds behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov.

And the United States ended the night by picking up a bronze medal in the 4x200 freestyle relay, finishing in a time of 7:01.98, just 1.13 seconds behind the first-place Australian team. The tight race marked the first world championships medal for Andrew Seliskar, the 22-year-old who swam at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. and was twice named The Washington Post’s All-Met swimmer of the year.

After a disappointing turn in the 200 freestyle earlier in the week, Seliskar swam the first leg in the both relay’s preliminary round and the final, competing in his first big international competition.

“I think I’ve learned a ton from my teammates,” the University of California swimmer said, “being able to see how the best in the world train and compete and even being at this meet, watching guys break records, win gold medals. It’s amazing to see firsthand.”

Jack Conger, the 24-year-old from Rockville, Md., also swam a leg in the preliminary round. He was a part of the 4x200 team that won bronze at the 2017 world championships too.