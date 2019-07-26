

The Nationals and Dodgers kick off a series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals have three tasks in the next week: Strengthen their bullpen before Wednesday’s hard-stop trade deadline. Beat the Atlanta Braves. And, way down the list, wrestle with the Los Angeles Dodgers and see what comes of it.

The Nationals begin a three-game series with the Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, and it’s not short on appeal. The Dodgers, at 67-37, have the best record in the National League. Washington, at 55-47, is tied atop the wild-card standings. The last time these teams met, way back in early May, the Nationals were on life support and the Dodgers already looked like a World Series contender. There was a yawning gap between them. But now this match-up is a possible playoff preview.

And still, the next three contests are short on major implications beyond that. The Nationals and Dodgers aren’t yet connected in the pennant race. Washington could still win the division, and are 4 1/2 back of the Atlanta Braves entering Friday, but can’t top the Dodgers to earn home-field advantage throughout the postseason. If you suggested that in the Nationals’ clubhouse, there’s a chance you’d be escorted from the room.

So what this Los Angeles series is, really, is a good test falling at a critical point of the calendar. That’s coincidence. The trade deadline is six days away, the Nationals badly need another reliever — or two — and the trade market is moving at a glacial pace. By Monday, once the Dodgers pack up and leave for Colorado, that deadline will be closer, and the Braves will fly in for three of the 10 remaining games with Washington. Those can directly affect the Nationals’ playoff chances, and make this weekend another chance to stockpile wins and further stretch this two-month surge. It’s nothing more than that.

The guys in the other dugout will just make it very difficult.

“We just got to keep it going,” said starter Patrick Corbin after he helped Washington to a doubleheader sweep of the Rockies on Wednesday. “There’s something special going on in this clubhouse. No matter who we’re playing, every day we come in here and we have a good chance to win, and we have to continue to do that.”

The Dodgers will test that theory, because they’re maybe baseball’s toughest out, and because they have their three best pitchers lined up to face the Nationals. Hyun-jin Ryu, a leading NL Cy Young candidate, will take the ball Friday. He has an 11-2 record, a 1.76 ERA and nearly pitched a no-hitter against Washington earlier this season, Next will be lefty Clayton Kershaw, one of the best of this generation, who’s found his old self with a 2.84 ERA in 17 starts. And then comes Walker Buehler, their flame-throwing 24-year-old, who’s struck out 10.1 hitters per nine innings this season.

The Nationals, on the other hand, will turn to Aníbal Sánchez, a spot starter — likely Joe Ross — and Stephen Strasburg. That tilts the matchups out of their favor until Sunday, when Strasburg and Buehler will be on pretty equal footing. And Washington’s bullpen is heaving coming out of the Colorado series, since Manager Dave Martinez fired every bullet he had to take three of four games. Fernando Rodney, the Nationals’ de facto setup man, has made three appearances in the last two days. Wander Suero, their next-most-relied-upon late-inning reliever, has pitched three consecutive days. Sean Doolittle threw 30 total pitches on Wednesday, throwing in each leg of the doubleheader, and will be rested going into the first game with the Dodgers. But it will be a patchwork pitching effort from the start.

“You have a chance to win the game,” Martinez said of why he emptied the bullpen’s tank against the Rockies. “You try to win the game at hand. You worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

Now tomorrow is here, with the Dodgers in town, and the Nationals can take some comfort in how they set up for next week. They won’t readily admit that. Baseball players, and managers, are allergic to publicly looking ahead. But with Sanchez, Ross and Strasburg expected to pitch this weekend, that means Corbin, Scherzer and Sanchez will square off with the Braves. You have to like your chances there, with whomever the Braves throw, with those results meaning just a tad more than the next three days.

And maybe the bullpen will have caught its breath by the end of them. Maybe it will have some help, should the Nationals pull off a trade, and the Dodgers will really be a footnote in a stretch that changed the season.