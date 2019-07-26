

Orioles fireballer Stevie Wilkerson. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A whole lot of nutty stuff already had happened by the time the bottom of the 16th rolled around early Friday morning in Anaheim. The Angels had blown a two-run lead in the eighth against the Orioles and then needed a run in the bottom of the ninth — a Brian Goodwin home run — to send the game into extra innings. Baltimore then plated three runs in the top of the 15th only to watch Anaheim answer with three of its own, becoming the first team since the Astros in 1986 to blow a lead of at least three runs in the 15th inning or later. The Angels nearly ended it then, but David Fletcher was called out at the plate while trying to score from first on a Mike Trout double. Baltimore then labored ahead in the top of the 16th on Jonathan Villar’s two-run homer.

And so, after more than six hours of pretty weird baseball, we got to the bottom of the 16th. The Orioles had by then used nine pitchers, so naturally they turned to center fielder Stevie Wilkerson, who had pitched three innings of mostly comic relief over two innings earlier this month, both of them to close out games in which Baltimore was getting blown out. But Wilkerson apparently was saving his best stuff — looping meatballs that barely reached the mid-50s on the radar gun — for when it was needed most. He got Goodwin to fly out to center. Kole Calhoun grounded out. And then Albert Pujols, whose Cooperstown plaque most likely will omit this moment, weakly sent a ball into shallow center that Anthony Santander tracked down for the final out. The Orioles won, 10-8, and Wilkerson became the first position player to record an official save in MLB history.

“I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around it yet,” Wilkerson said, per the Associated Press. “It was a wild game. It was crazy. I’m just glad I was a part of it.”

Said Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde: “I was just hoping somehow they would hit three balls at somebody. It’s below hitting speed, so that’s hard.”

MLB seems to have scrubbed the video of the gas Wilkerson was throwing from everywhere except the front page of its website, but here’s a visual representation:

Stevie Wilkerson closed out the Angels in the 16th inning throwing 55 mph lobs. His average velo was 54.3. Pretty hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zREuhXGtYj — David Adler (@_dadler) July 26, 2019

Officially, Wilkerson is the first position player in MLB history to record a save (the statistic officially was introduced in 1969). Unofficially, it happened a few times before that. During a 1963 game between the Tigers and White Sox, Willie Smith came on as a pinch runner for Detroit in the top of the 12th and then pitched a scoreless bottom half in a 7-6 Tigers victory. And way back in 1927, Philadelphia Athletics first baseman Jimmy Dykes moved over to the mound to pitch a scoreless ninth inning in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox, earning a save-before-it-was-called-a-save.

Position players earning a result on the mound has become something of the modern-era Oriole Way. Since saves became an official stat in 1969, only two position players have recorded either a save or a win, and both played for Baltimore: Wilkerson on Thursday night and Chris Davis in 2012, when he came on as the O’s ninth pitcher and threw two scoreless innings in the 16th and 17th innings of a 9-6 win over the Red Sox, earning the victory. Davis had a hand in seven strikeouts that night: five as Baltimore’s designated hitter and two as a pitcher.

“No, this wasn’t something I thought about at FanFest,” Hyde said, per MLB.com. “Just a great, great baseball game. A really gutty performance from our guys. It was a boxing match back and forth.”

