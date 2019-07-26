

RICHMOND — Early Friday afternoon, Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy walked into the main press room at the team’s training camp, stepped behind the room’s brown wooden lectern — a routine long performed by the starters and stars here — and chuckled.

“I’ve been here six years and I’ve never stood up here,” he said.

He seemed surprised by his observation. It was as if he had assumed that somewhere in his half a decade with Washington that he must have held a training camp news conference. But in many ways, he’s been easy to forget; a player quietly essential inside the organization and yet never in the public’s eye. When people around the NFL talked about the Redskins quarterback competition this past spring, it was always Case Keenum versus Dwayne Haskins.

McCoy, who was recovering from three offseason surgeries on the right fibula he broke last December, was rarely a part of the debate.

Still, he holds a distinct advantage in the three-man battle to be the team’s starting quarterback. He knows Jay Gruden’s offense. And that alone might be enough to make him the No. 1 quarterback in the team’s first preseason game in two weeks. Gruden’s system is not easy to master. Keenum, who said he loves the options it gives quarterbacks, nonetheless has admitted that it is difficult to learn. Even Alex Smith seemed perplexed at times as he tried to pick it up early last season.

Part of the reason the Redskins have kept McCoy here for as long as they have, despite ill-timed injuries that have damaged his chances to win the starting job in the past, is that his grasp of the offense makes him too valuable to let go.

So on Friday he stepped behind the lectern for the interview he never had before — a rite that he, Keenum and Haskins will apparently all perform until one breaks free — and talked fighting because it seems like this is something he’s always done in his 10 years in the NFL. Fighting to be the starter as a rookie in Cleveland. Fighting to come back after Pittsburgh’s James Harrison took him out with a vicious hit. Fighting to be taken seriously again. Fighting through the injuries. Fighting to prove he can be the Redskins’ quarterback at age 32, when the rest of the league says he shouldn’t be in the battle.

“I understand the opportunity at hand,” he said.

Then he dropped his eyes.

“I don’t want to make this about me,” he continued.

“I’ve been here with Jay for six years and a lot of these guys on this team — [Jordan] Reed, Brandon [Scherff] — I think the urgency from us older guys is different right now, from Jay down to our coaches, I really think that we have an attitude of, like, what we’ve done so far is really not up to our standard and we need to stay healthy, but we also need to put it together and dial it in and figure out who we rare as an offense and how we’re going to be.”

The way McCoy said this, it was almost as if he wants to win the quarterback battle not to prove he can be a starter in the NFL, but because he sees so much potential in the players around him that he wants to be the one throwing them the ball. He raved about the tight ends Reed and Vernon Davis, and gushed over the promise of a group of the young receivers who are either in their first camp or weren’t healthy enough to play much last year.

“We have a group of unbelievably talented young receivers,” he said.

He talked about being excited to work with Haskins, helping to teach the presumed future franchise quarterback the intricacies of an offense that took him forever to learn six summers ago. Back in the spring, after he had recovered enough from the procedures on his leg to come to camp, he said he sought out Haskins and told the rookie: “We’re competing [but] we’re on the same team. The goal is for us to win. The coach is going to put the best player out there, who he thinks is ready to lead this team.”

In two days of practices McCoy has looked strong, as if he can taste the starting job that has eluded him for much of his career. His throws have been strong and crisp and he laughed as he remembered what Saints quarterback Drew Brees had told him years ago: that you actually throw harder as you get older.

Back then he thought Brees was joking. Now he understands what Brees meant — that throwing a football hard has less to do with pure arm strength but more in timing and patterns and understanding. And it was just another realization of how much he’s changed in what might be his last great chance.

