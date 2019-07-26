

Rookie offensive lineman Wes Martin (78) has gotten lots of reps at left guard.

RICHMOND — The defense is typically ahead of the offense early in training camp, but there’s something more complex going on with the Washington Redskins. The unsteady offensive line has affected entire practices through the first two days at the Bon Secours Training Center, and it’s where we’ll begin our takeaways from Friday’s practice:

Offensive line play has been an issue, with Trent Williams and others out.

Trent Williams, the team’s seven-time Pro-Bowl left tackle, is holding out. Center Chase Roullier and tackle Geron Christian are still rehabbing injuries. Free agent signee Ereck Flowers is the first-team left tackle despite being brought in to compete at left guard. All of it translates to three starters and the primary backup tackle missing from the roles they’re supposed to be playing, and that, plus the fact that the organization was already thin at tackle, makes certain aspects of practice difficult.

The defensive line is bursting through the pass protection so quickly, at times, that the quarterback doesn’t even get to finish his drop, much less go through his reads. There have been numerous times the coaches have let a play go on past what would have been a sack, if there was live tackling. That makes it more difficult to truly evaluate the team’s quarterback play, which is a priority as Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and Dwayne Haskins compete for the starting job.

On the flip side, the defensive line is holding back at times to simply allow the play to be run. That’s not exactly a scenario that helps that group improve.

Right tackle Morgan Moses explained that it’s a unique situation, considering the absences combined with the quarterback situation. The young guys need reps against the defensive starters, and a backup swing tackle needs to be identified. Those coming off injury need to get back mentally to where they were. And chemistry, a key component of line play, needs to be developed.

“It’s vital for these guys to come in and not worry about that situation," Moses said. "It’s vital for them to come in just with their head down and work and take the opportunity. You never know how long it’s going to take. … [And] when you come back from a surgery, mentally you have to be ready to take those steps.”

One positive is that rookie Wes Martin, who was supposed to compete with Flowers at left guard, is getting more reps than he would have if he was swapping out with Flowers more regularly. That extra time has helped his development, and given him a stronger chance to win the starting job.

The Redskins are looking for extra bodies, particularly at tackle, while Williams stays away from camp. Three-time Pro Bowl pick Donald Penn was here Friday for a workout, and he won’t be the only one to get a look. Coach Jay Gruden said Roullier (shoulder) and Christian (knee) should be back next week, but there’s a numbers issue right now.

“Right now, we’re at 12 offensive linemen that are practicing and that’s way too short right now into training camp,” Gruden said.

Haskins flashes with his best throw of camp so far.

Haskins has been up and down through the first two days of training camp, but he had his best play of the two sessions Friday afternoon. He took the snap and ran a play-action fake to the left, then rolled out to the right and hit wide receiver Cam Sims low and toward the sideline for a great throw and superb catch. The two then celebrated with an elaborate handshake combination.

It’s Samaje Perine time.

Perine, the third-year running back, seemed to get an increase of work on Friday, with Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice mostly held out of full-team periods. Gruden has been adamant that Perine deserves more opportunities, and that came to fruition with Peterson getting some veteran rest and Guice on fewer reps after participating in his first full practice since tearing his ACL in August. Perine, who saw very little action last season, rushed for 603 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

