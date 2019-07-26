

The Redskins have interest in 12-year veteran left tackle Donald Penn, a Pro Bowler with the Raiders as recently as 2017. (Lynne Sladky/AP, File)

The Washington Redskins are scheduled to meet with free agent veteran Donald Penn to possibly address a significant hole on the left side of their offensive line.

A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed the plans, first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, on a condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting.

Penn (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) played left tackle for the past five seasons for the Oakland Raiders before being released in the spring to make way for free-agent signee Trent Brown. The 12-year veteran played his first seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has made the Pro Bowl three times, including in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The 36-year-old played just four games in 2018 due to a groin injury.

The Redskins find themselves severely weakened on the offensive line with Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams holding out of training camp due, in part, to issues with the medical staff. Williams had surgery to remove a growth from his scalp during the offseason and Coach Jay Gruden has said there was some displeasure with the way it was diagnosed.

[Trent Williams’s absence leaves a big void for Redskins as training camp begins]

With Williams missing camp and summer workouts, the team has played Ereck Flowers at left tackle. The ninth pick in the 2015 draft was signed as a free agent with the intention to test him at left guard after his problems at tackle led to him not sticking with the Giants, who drafted him, or the Jaguars. Flowers has continued to struggle at tackle with the Redskins, though, and Geron Christian, Washington’s 2018 third-round pick, still hasn’t practiced after having surgery for a torn MCL suffered last season.

The Redskins were already thin at tackle before Williams’s holdout after swing tackle Ty Nsekhe signed with the Bills in free agency.

