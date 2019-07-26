

Corey Robinson, who will sign with the Redskins, most recently played in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. (Perry Knotts/AP)

RICHMOND -- The Washington Redskins will sign veteran tackle Corey Robinson to a one-year contract to help shore up an offensive line that has been thin and struggled during training camp. A person familiar with the situation spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the impending deal.

The four-year veteran, who worked out with the Redskins on Friday, has started nine games across four years with three teams. He was drafted by the Lions in the seventh round in 2015, playing 23 games in Detroit over three seasons. Last season, the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder played one game with the Carolina Panthers and three with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Redskins are in a dire situation at left tackle with Trent Williams holding out and Geron Christian still working his way back from knee surgery. Christian did not participate in the first two training camp practices but took part in Friday afternoon’s walk through. The team signed former New York Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers as a free agent to compete at left guard, but he has played mostly his old position during summer workouts and in training camp.

