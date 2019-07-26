

Cam Sims is looking to be part of a thin receiving group. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Every Sunday last season, Cam Sims closed his eyes. The world disappeared for a moment and tears welled up, if only for a few minutes. He wanted to play. He wanted redemption.

The garage inside his D.C.-area home became a reprieve. He bought a Jugs machine that whips footballs at him. He stood there, in his garage, where he could catch footballs away from the chiller air outside. Every day he caught 50, 60, 70, sometimes 100 or more. There was Sims, a Washington Redskins wide receiver, trying to pick up himself from the tears and frustrations of a year cut short.

Sims, 23, sustained a season-ending injury in the opening seconds of the 2018 season while blocking on the kick return team. It was a high-ankle sprain and he hasn’t played since. This week, he begins training camp hoping to reestablish himself and reaffirm that he belongs with the Redskins despite going undrafted last spring.

“We had high hopes for him coming out of training camp,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said Thursday. “He’s big, strong and physical, plays with a great motor, passion. Getting him healthy, watching him work to get himself ready for this time, this opportunity again, I think he’s going to take advantage of it.”

Sims is an Alabama graduate who was part of two national title teams under Nick Saban. He caught only 41 passes in four years, partially because of a strong Crimson Tide running game. When his senior year passed, only two NFL teams wanted to sign Sims, a 6-foot-5 pass catcher who has what teams usually seek: size and soft hands.

The Redskins provided him a chance. In the 2018 preseason, he led the team with five catches for 131 yards, earning a spot on the regular-season roster. He craved more time and opportunity when the season began.

After the injury, Sims erased the drudgery of not playing by making his way to that garage. He said his girlfriend and 3-year-old daughter live in Louisiana, where he grew up. Seeking someone to help him train at home, Sims introduced himself to a neighbor. “Want to feed my machine?” he asked, and welcomed him.

Last year, Gruden said Sims “didn’t hang his head; he just came back fighting.” While Sims is “raw,” he has made the kind of progress coaches like to see. “When the ball’s in the air, he’s made more plays than he hasn’t,” Gruden pointed out.

Now Sims is prioritizing quickness, and he’s got an opportunity, given the thin Washington receiving squad.

“The only thing I can do is hope right now,” he said. “And work.”

Late Thursday morning, after Washington’s first morning practice at training camp, there was Sims, catching footballs flying his way via a Jugs machine. When he was done, he turned around and smiled.

“That’s my best friend right there,” he said.

His daughter, Kameryn, turns 4 on Sept. 15. That happens to be the same day as Washington’s Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field.

Sims hopes Kameryn — and he— will be there to celebrate.

