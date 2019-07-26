

Tommy Sheppard knows basketball. But can he effectively run an esports team playing a video game version of the sport? (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Tommy Sheppard is admittedly no gamer. The new general manager of the Washington Wizards is not an avid follower of the video game world.

He’s far more adept at scouting international and collegiate basketball players to locate, say, the next Rui Hachimura than dissecting Twitch streams in search of another OneWildWalnut, the 2018 MVP of the NBA 2K League.

Sheppard does partake in “Fortnite” on occasion and he owns an Arcade Legends video game machine so that he and his 7-year-old can play throwbacks like “Pac-Man” and “Centipede.” He knows the acceptable abbreviation for the hugely popular “Grand Theft Auto” is GTA, but confesses his skills in the action-adventure video game need work. His day job — making trades, pitching free agents and preparing for the 2019-20 NBA season — would seem to get in the way of his gaming.

And yet, gaming kind of is his day job now. Sheppard, a 50-year-old hoops lifer, was tapped this week to run an esports franchise.

In the recent creation of Monumental Basketball, under which the four basketball-related properties owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment will operate, Sheppard has been tasked as the general manager of the Wizards, their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, and most curiously, Wizards District Gaming of the NBA 2K League. Though Sheppard is in discovery mode about his role with the esports franchise, which recently completed its second season in a video game league that has drawn more than 293 million video views across social media platforms, his attention will be mostly focused outside the virtual world.

“The opportunity with basketball with the Wizards, the Go-Go, District Gaming is fantastic to me because if you think about the explosion of esports, that’s something I’m getting my arms around, I can’t wait to be part of it,” Sheppard said of the NBA 2K League, the first professional esports operation run by one of the four major American sports leagues. “But my focus is the Washington Wizards and the Go-Go right now because that is our core business that needs the most help.”

Sheppard replaces Grant Paranjape, who left his position as director of esports at Monumental Sports & Entertainment in April, but he will not be alone as a newcomer in the gaming league. Many NBA franchises in the 22-team league have also hired traditional basketball people.

The Golden State Warriors hired one of their scouts and G League assistants, Tommy Abdenour, to coach Warriors Gaming Squad. The Cleveland Cavaliers turned to Austin Peterson, their G League team’s video coordinator, to coach Cavs Legion. Los Angeles Lakers Gaming General Manager/Coach Mathew Makovec served in various community relations roles around the NBA before running the esports franchise.

“In season one, that’s the path that [teams] really went down. Some of the teams opted to not even grab somebody without any sort of familiarity within esports,” said Jamie “DirK” Diaz Ruiz, a commentator and analyst for streams of NBA 2K League games. " ‘We’re going to grab this guy from our normal NBA franchise, from a G League affiliate, and we’re going to have him lead our team this way as either a manager or a coach.’ I think it’s cool no matter what because it gives them a new experience."

Diaz Ruiz, who gained an audience as a video game commentator as an 18-year-old streaming from his bedroom, can find parallels between an NBA team and its esports counterpart. Both franchises seek sponsorship -- for instance, almost every NBA team now wears a jersey patch while the NBA 2K League has partnerships with corporate giants such as AT&T, Facebook and Snickers. In scouting and drafting players, the 2K league looks not only for star talent but also role players, much like an NBA franchise would try to build a roster with defensive specialists and shooters.

Of course, the two leagues possess fundamental differences and a traditional-minded basketball GM can’t run an esports team exactly like an NBA team.

“I’d say a lot of these guys working in this front office thing know so much about the normal basketball but 2K is just so different, as weird as that is to say,” Diaz Ruiz said. “It’s two completely different things. It’s still basketball but the dynamic with how the game is played, the people that are using the players, the whole strategy element that goes into it. You can’t run a play out of a [San Antonio Spurs Coach] Gregg Popovich playbook as they use in real-life NBA in 2K. It just wouldn’t work out.”

Understanding this, Sheppard has taken small steps toward his introduction into esports. While most of the heavy lifting will have to take a backseat to Wizards matters, Sheppard said he’s heeding advice from people such as Jared Jeffries, a former NBA player and executive who became the president of Echo Fox, an esports franchise in League of Legends.

Sheppard might struggle in “Fortnite,” but the new District Gaming general manager is open to discovering more about this world.

“I love learning,” Sheppard said.

