MLB
4 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington » MASN, WJFK (106.7 FM), WFED (1500 AM)
4 p.m. New York Yankees at Boston » Fox Sports 1
7 p.m. Houston at St. Louis » Fox Sports 1
9 p.m. Baltimore at Los Angeles Angels » MASN2, WTEM (980 AM)
9 p.m. Texas at Oakland » MLB Network
SOCCER
5 a.m. Club friendly: Barcelona vs. Vissel Kobe » ESPN
7:30 a.m. Club friendly: Inter Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain » beIN Sports
12:30 p.m. Men’s UEFA U-19 Championship, final: Portugal vs. Spain » ESPNews
10 p.m. NWSL: North Carolina at Utah » ESPNews
10:30 p.m. MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland » Fox Sports 1
GOLF
6 a.m. LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, third round » Golf Channel
9 a.m. LPGA Tour: Evian Championship, third round » CNBC
9:30 a.m. British Senior Open, third round » Golf Channel
Noon PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, third round » Golf Channel
2 p.m. PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, third round » WUSA (Ch. 9), WJZ (Ch. 13)
2 p.m. USGA: Girls’ Junior Championship » Fox Sports 1
5 p.m. PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship, third round » Golf Channel
9 p.m. PGA Tour: WGC St. Jude Invitational, third round » Golf Channel
AUTO RACING
6 a.m. Formula One: German Grand Prix, practice » ESPN2
9 a.m. Formula One: German Grand Prix, qualifying » ESPN2
9 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400, practice » NBC Sports Network
11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400, final practice » NBC Sports Network
Noon NASCAR Xfinity Series: U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
1 p.m. NASCAR Truck Series: Gander RV 150 » WTTG (Ch. 5), WBFF (Ch. 45)
2:30 p.m. IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series: Gander RV 400, qualifying » NBC Sports Network
5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series: U.S. Cellular 250 » NBC Sports Network
PRO BASKETBALL
Noon The Basketball Tournament, regional round: Gael Nation vs. Boeheim’s Army » ESPN
2 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, regional round: Golden Eagles Alumni vs. TBD » ESPN
3:30 p.m. WNBA All-Star Game: Team Delle Donne vs. Team Wilson » WJLA (Ch. 7), WMAR (Ch. 2)
4 p.m. The Basketball Tournament, regional round: Sideline Cancer vs. AfterShocks » ESPN
9 p.m. Big3: Killer 3’s vs. 3’s Company; Triplets vs. Ball Hogs; Aliens vs. Bivouac » CBS Sports Network
TENNIS
5 a.m. ATP: Hamburg Open; ATP: Swiss Open; WTA: Palermo Ladies Open; WTA: Baltic Open, semifinals » Tennis Channel
3 p.m. ATP: Atlanta Open, semifinal» Tennis Channel
6 p.m. World Team Tennis: Springfield at Washington » CBS Sports Network
7 p.m. ATP: Atlanta Open, semifinal» Tennis Channel
CYCLING
8 a.m. Tour de France: Stage 20 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m. U.S. outdoor championships: Day 3 » WRC (Ch. 4), WBAL (Ch. 11)
SWIMMING
7 a.m. FINA world championships: Day 7 finals » Olympic Channel
9 p.m. FINA world championships: Day 8 heats » Olympic Channel
ARENA FOOTBALL
7 p.m. AFL playoffs: Baltimore at Albany » NBC Sports Washington
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. UFC 240: Prelims » ESPN
ATHLETICS
10 a.m. Pan American Games: Day 4 » ESPN2
1 p.m. Pan American Games: Day 4 » ESPNU
5:30 p.m. Pan American Games: Day 4 » ESPNU
9:30 p.m. Pan American Games: Day 4 » ESPN2
LACROSSE
7 p.m. Major League Lacrosse: All-Star Game » ESPN2
8 p.m. Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos vs. Whipsnakes » NBCSN
BOXING
9 p.m. WBA super featherweight title: Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez » Showtime
YOUTH BASEBALL
10 a.m. 11U national championship » CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. 14U national championship » CBS Sports Network
YOUTH SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m. Premier Girls Fastpitch: 18U national championship » ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Premier Girls Fastpitch: All-American Game » ESPNU
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday) Geelong at Sydney » Fox Sports 2