

Golden Tate was one of the Giants premier free agent acquisitions after they traded Odell Beckham III to the Browns.. (Frank Franklin II/AP, File)

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the veteran wide receiver confirmed Saturday. Tate, who explained the ban in a statement, said he was prescribed a fertility medication during the offseason and discovered after taking it that it contained a banned substance.

In the statement, which Tate posted to his Twitter account, he said he “immediately discontinued use, [he] reported it to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, and [he] spoke with [his] coaches and general manager” upon learning the medication contained a banned substance.

Tate, 30, is scheduled to appeal the decision on August 6, with the Giants expecting a resolution before the start of the regular season, according to ESPN.

“Per NFL protocol, an initial suspension was imminent,” Tate wrote in the post. “But myself and the Giants organization are confident in the facts, and eagerly await my appeal to put this behind us."

Although Tate may have unknowingly consumed the substance, the appeal still may not be successful in overturning the suspension per the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The policy states: “Players are responsible for what is in their bodies and a positive test will not be excused because a Player was unaware that he was taking a Prohibited Substance.”

The timing of Tate’s suspension is another blow to the Giants’ hollowed out receiving corps, which has been decimated over the past few days. On the first day of training camp Thursday, Corey Coleman tore his ACL, and will likely be out for the season. Starter Sterling Shepard, who was second in receptions among Giants wideouts last season, suffered a fractured his thumb. He will need to be evaluated on a weekly basis.

The Giants were already working to piece together players to replace standout Odell Beckham Jr. The Giants traded Beckham Jr. in March to the Cleveland Browns.

Tate, along with Shepard, had been tapped to fill in the gap left by Beckham. When Shepard went down Thursday, the Giants used Coleman before his injury, along with Tate and Cody Latimer with the first-team offense, according to the New York Post.

“[Tate’s] got [the offense],” Giants Coach Pat Shurmur told ESPN on Friday. “He’s ready to go.”

Tate is able to practice and play in preseason games despite the suspension. Tate, however, said the fertility treatment had “no effect on the upcoming season” in his post.

“During the entirety of my 10 year career I have taken great pride in playing this game the right way, have been an ambassador for the NFL and have never had any issues with the league’s policy. The treatment this past April had no effect on the upcoming season, and I did not, and could not have undergone this treatment in April for any competitive advantage. I deeply appreciate the support from the New York Giants Organization, and will continue to hold the highest level of character and integrity, while being a leader in the locker room.”

Tate also noted that he will not be speaking on the matter until after the appeal.

“I’m focusing on football and will not let this be a distraction,” he said.

