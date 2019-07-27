

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu lowered his MLB leading ERA to 1.74 in Friday night's win over the Nats. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Hyun-Jin Ryu is the best pitcher on the best team in baseball. On Friday night at Nationals Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace again made his case for the title of the best in the majors.

The left-hander from Incheon, South Korea, neatly set down the top of the Nationals’ lineup to start the game: Trea Turner struck out swinging, Adam Eaton struck out looking and Anthony Rendon lined out to left field. Ryu had Washington’s best swinging for the fences and wondering how the ball ended up behind them.

“I think I was able to do my job as a starting pitcher,” Ryu said through a translator after the game, a 4-2 Dodgers win. “Like I always like to say, my job is to go out there and give our team six, seven good innings, maybe 100 pitches or so. In that regard, I was able to accomplish my goal today. Obviously there were some hiccups here and there, but [my performance] was pretty good.”

The Nationals were able to settle in and put runners on base in every other inning, but Ryu still managed to hold Washington scoreless until Eaton’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. Ryu didn’t wind up with the decision, but he did lower his ERA to 1.74, the best in MLB.

[Why Gerardo Parra’s decision to not slide into home may have cost the Nationals]

With Ryu’s fellow National League ace, Washington’s Max Scherzer, shut down for a couple days and questionable for his Tuesday start due to a mild back strain, Ryu’s case for the NL Cy Young Award is looking strong.

“I believe his ability to get strike one with almost any pitch that he has [makes him successful],” Dodgers catcher Russell Martin said. “He throws strikes at a high percentage and he’s able to mix his pitches in different quadrants of the zone better than probably all the pitchers in baseball. When it comes to mixing, he doesn’t overpower anybody. He doesn’t have to. He doesn’t look like he’s worried about making guys swing and miss as much as he’s getting guys to make weak contact.”

Ryu has dealt with his own injury-related setbacks during his six-year career with the Dodgers. He hasn’t made more than 26 starts or pitched more than 152 innings in a season since his rookie campaign in 2013. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and was only able to make one start in 2016.

When he is healthy, though, as he has been this year, Ryu’s teammates say he is a sure thing.

“Probably one of the biggest things is he’s been healthy this year,” Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy said, “That’s never knock on someone, but you look at what he was doing last year in the beginning of the year and he’s the same exact pitcher that he was this year until he got hurt. And then when he came back from getting hurt, he had to refind his footing and that’s tough to do.”

The 32-year-old is now performing better than he ever has. That 1.74 ERA is a career-best, and with 11 wins, Ryu is only three away from matching his career mark.

“[The numbers are] starting to be more noticeable,” Ryu said through a translator. “I guess as a starting pitcher, you’re kind of more aware what your ERA is, and whenever I can make it lower than what it is right now, I’m always happy.”

Martin said he thinks Ryu’s preparation and routine has been a big factor in both his emergence as an ace and his consistency.

“He's a smart pitcher,” Martin said. “He prepares really well, you know. He looks at film. He looks at video. And kind of deciphers through all that information and finds out his game plan. And then he'll sit down with the pitching coach and his translator and talk about it. He just has a really good feel on how to prepare.”

“I think he’s been very consistent,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. “Hyun-Jin is different than most major league starters in that he has four pitches than he can throw for a strike any time. His feel for the baseball and his command are very good."

Read more:

Juggernaut Dodgers, Yankees, Astros may be sucking air out of trade deadline

A year ago, the Dodgers benched Cody Bellinger. This season, an MVP candidate emerged.

Boswell: For Nationals, the state of the ace — and the bullpen — make for some frayed nerves