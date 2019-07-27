

Jonquel Jones, right, pulls down a rebound over teammate Courtney Williams and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via Associated Press)

If Jonquel Jones wasn’t playing in the WNBA, she would either be working in law enforcement in the Bahamas or flying planes.

“I know that after basketball I don’t want to sit in an office,” said Jones, a native of the Bahamas who studied criminal justice at George Washington University. “It’ll kill me to just be sitting there all day. I’m just not that type of person, so I want to do something different.”

The “life after” consideration seems far off for Jones, especially with her game reaching a new level this season. Jones, in her fourth season with the Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut Sun (13-6), is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game and leads the league in rebounding (10.2) and blocked shots (2.37). The 6-foot-6 center has also assumed a more vocal leadership role, filling a gap left by Chiney Ogwumike, a two-time all-star with the Sun who requested and was granted a trade to the Los Angeles Sparks in April. Jones was honored as a starter for Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Jones “came back [from the offseason] with maturity, a boatload of confidence and an opportunity where she knows that because she’s the centerpiece of what we’re doing. We’re going to go as she goes and we’re going to let her play extended minutes,” Connecticut Coach-General Manager Curt Miller said. “She’s going to get to play through some mistakes, some foul trouble. There’s no looking over her shoulder without Chiney here.”

Jones has remained a potent defensive force while taking more offensive opportunities; she is on course to set career highs in field goals and three-pointers attempted. She scored a season-high 26 points earlier this month in a 76-63 victory at Indiana, part of a four-game win streak the team has taken into the all-star break on the heels of a five-game tailspin. She is on pace to average a double-double for the second time in three seasons, which would make her one of just four players in the league to do so in multiple years.

“I’m trying to be more aggressive offensively, and understand that there are times when I just have to put my head down and try to go get a bucket instead of looking for other people to do it,” Jones said. “I think I’ve been learning a lot this season. I think I’ve grown a lot this season.”

But while Jones is an established force as a rebounder, having set a WNBA season record with 403 (11.9 per game) in 2017, she is also leading in blocks for the first time, ranking above the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, the league leader for the past five years. Jones and Miller link Jones’s overseas competition in Russia with post players such as Griner, Washington’s Emma Meesseman, Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot and Las Vegas’s Kayla McBride with her improved play.

“We competed every day,” Jones said. “So just bringing that kind of mind-set to practice was something that I think I grew from.”

The opportunity for Jones to star in a more integral role on the court has also translated to her leadership position off it. While the team still primarily defers to veterans Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, Jones is speaking more frequently and with greater authority in team timeouts, according to her teammates.

“Coming in her rookie year [in 2016], I think she was unsure of herself and was still trying to figure out how she was going to fit into this league” Alyssa Thomas said. “And I think you’ve seen growth in her game. She’s more confident out there.”

Her coach agrees.

“JJ has found her voice,” Miller said. “She speaks more. When she speaks, people listen. She has a really good feel for the game, so people really respect when she is talking X’s and O’s. She’s more comfortable than she ever has been with her voice and her leadership, but I believe it’s only going to continue to increase and we need it to continue to increase.”

Jones has showed leadership even in the Sun’s lowest moment, a 43-point road loss to the conference rival Washington Mystics (12-6) on June 29 that came in the middle of the five-game swoon. Although Miller was disappointed with his team’s play after the loss, saying they “got punched in the mouth,” he acknowledged Jones’s sound performance, in which she led the Sun with 15 points and seven rebounds and was her team’s only player with more than three field goals.

“She’s just having a fantastic year,” Miller said after the game in Washington. “Again. Even tonight. When we got her in the space that she can create, she’s just a tremendous finisher. She’s just having an unbelievable year.”

Said Jones: “I’m just making sure that I’m that other voice. [I’m] making sure that our rookies know what they need to do and leading by example.”

