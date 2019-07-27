

RICHMOND, VA - JULY 25: Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (86), right, makes a reception against Washington Redskins strong safety Montae Nicholson (35) during day 2 of summer training camp in Richmond, VA on July 25, 2019 . (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Jordan Reed can run without pain. Something that sounds so simple has been anything but for the tight end more known for potential than production.

Reed has been the offensive star of Redskins training camp and that’s where we start our takeaways from Day 3, the first padded practice of the session:

The healthy Reed show

Reed is all about a good foot rub. He gets one before and after each practice as part of an extensive maintenance routine to help keep his most important assets healthy. Foot and toe problems have been a constant issue in recent years and he even had surgery to remove bones in both big toes before the 2018 season. So now there’s a regimen for before and after practices designed by his personal trainers with the goal of activating the muscles in his toes.

“I've got to do that all day,” Reed said Saturday. “I love playing this game and that's what's allowing me to play. … It's definitely paying off for me.”

[Redskins’ offensive line woes have a ripple effect, plus more Friday camp takeaways]

There’s no question that something has paid off for Reed as this is the best he’s looked in years, particularly this early in the season. His strides are smooth and his cuts are quick. There’s no laboring or sign of discomfort as he runs routes. The seventh-year veteran simply looks fluid and has exploded off the line of scrimmage. And when Reed has his feet under him and is free to use his combination of size, speed and quickness, he’s a serious matchup problem.

“I feel a lot different, man,” Reed said. “I was able to train this whole three months leading up to camp. Before, I was trying to walk again and just getting out of the boot and things like that. I feel a lot better not dealing with as much pain, and I feel stronger. … It's a big boost, man, just having confidence in my body and my feet to be able to plant like I used to be able to plant and things like that.”

Reed is a unique offensive weapon for the Redskins, but they haven’t been able to fully utilize him. The 2016 season was the height of his success with 87 catches, 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. That set up a trip to the Pro Bowl the following season. There are a variety of opinions on the quality of Washington’s receiving corps, but a healthy Reed who can separate from defenders creates a significant difference and would make life much easier for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.

[In Redskins’ crowded quarterback competition, Colt McCoy doesn’t want to be forgotten]

“He looks phenomenal right now,” Coach Jay Gruden said of Reed. “His explosion getting in and out of cuts, his one-handed catch the other day, he’s a special player and he can be used all over the place. We’ve just got to make sure we figure out ways to get him the ball and get him out in space, outside, inside, in the slot, maybe in the backfield from time-to-time, coming up high. There’s a lot of things he can do with it. He’s a special player.”

Dominant D

The consistent theme of camp has been the defense giving the offense fits. A big part of that is the offensive line missing two starters and working a rookie at left guard. There are growing pains for those in new roles. Regardless, the defense has a chance to be really good and it all starts with the defensive line. Someone seems to be in the backfield on every play and coaches are letting plays go on that would have resulted in sacks had there been live tackling. In one of those scenarios, Dwayne Haskins threw an interception to Quinton Dunbar in an ugly play for the rookie quarterback. Dunbar had two more interceptions on the day, picking off Case Keenum on back-to-back plays.

“Oh man, we smashing this year,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “ … Oh man, we cooking, we really are. Just to see us out there and how we’re flying around, linebackers playing downhill and cracking. Safeties and corners actually breaking on the football. Dunny had three today. I mean, come on, you can’t make this stuff up. … I don’t even want to talk about D-line because I get [excited] just talking about those guys because they are just so freaking phenomenal — they really are. Those bulls up front really makes everything go for us. If they can thread through the offensive line like they’ve been doing these past three days, we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, for sure.”

[Redskins to sign veteran offensive lineman Corey Robinson to one-year deal]

Day off

Quarterback Colt McCoy did not participate Saturday as he took a scheduled rest day. He was held out of all summer workouts as he recovered from multiple surgeries to repair a broken leg suffered in December. That paved the way for increased snaps for Keenum and Haskins as the trio continue to compete for the starting job. Neither Keenum or Haskins exactly shined, but Keenum was a bit more consistent, which has been the case throughout the first three days.

More Redskins:

With Trent Williams out, Ereck Flowers gets a bigger spotlight for his second chance

Already a fan favorite, Dwayne Haskins knows he has a lot to learn of Redskins’ offense

For Redskins WR Cam Sims, last season’s disappointment fuels a new opportunity