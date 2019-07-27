

Katie Ledecky reacts after taking gold in the final of the women's 800-meter freestyle Saturday at the FINA world swimming championships. Lee Jin-man/Associated Press) (Lee Jin-Man/AP)

GWANGJU, South Korea — After the toughest week of her swimming career — little food, little sleep, zero gold medals — Katie Ledecky dug deep and found enough energy to come from behind and win the 800-meter freestyle race Saturday at the FINA world championships.

Saturday’s race provided a golden lining to what has been an otherwise difficult world championships. This meet marks Ledecky’s last major competition until next year’s U.S. Olympic trials and Tokyo Summer Games, and from the start it was unlike anything she’d experienced in her career. She arrived here with hopes of taking home five gold medals, reaffirming herself as one of the sport’s most dominant and brightest stars heading into the final year of the Olympic cycle. Instead she fell ill almost immediately, was forced to withdraw from two events, battled her body all week and had to settle for two silvers and Saturday’s gold.

Ledecky, the five-time Olympic champion, led at the start of the 800 final but was passed by Italy’s Simona Quadarella at the 450-meter turn. Quadarella, who won gold in the 1,500 race earlier in the week, built a slight lead but the two were neck-and-neck with 100 meters to go.

“Simona was having a great race and pulled up right next to me and when she did that, I kind of felt like I could stick with her and rely on my speed,” Ledecky said. “So just tried to stay calm, relaxed from the 500 to the 750 really. Kind of decided when I got to the last 100 when I was going to make the move — if it was going to be the last 100 or the last 50. Turned out to be the last 50.”

Ledecky was 0.18 seconds behind as they made their final turn. That’s when Ledecky found a new gear, kicking furiously and out-sprinting the Italian to the wall to pick up her 15th career world title. She won with a time of 8:13.58, which was 1.41 ahead of second-place Quadarella. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus finished third, 2.12 seconds behind Ledecky.

Asked how she was feeling after, Ledecky chuckled. “Decent,” she said. “Well enough to get through that. Really thankful I got it done.”

The win was well short of her world record time 8:04.79, set at the Rio Games three years ago, and is now the 22nd-fastest 800 on the books. Ledecky became just the fourth woman to win four straight titles in a single event, joining Sarah Sjoestroem (100 butterfly), Katinka Hosszú (200 individual medley) and Federica Pellegrini (200 free).

If any race offered a chance to bounce back and close these championships on a positive note, it was the 800. The race had brought Ledecky her first Olympic title when she was all of 15 years old at the 2012 London Games. She first broke the 800 world record a year later and has since lowered it five times. The top 23 times in the record books, in fact, are all hers. Until Saturday’s tight finish, no one has been within two seconds of Ledecky in a major 800 race and most have been blowouts. She won the 800 at the Rio Games by more than 11 seconds, for example, and at the 2015 world championships by more than 10.

But there were no guarantees on Saturday. Ledecky hadn’t fully shaken whatever ailed her, and she hadn’t looked like herself all week. USA Swimming never received a firm diagnosis, but even after Ledecky was cleared by medical staff to return to the competition, it was clear she wasn’t 100 percent. In her preliminary 800 heat Friday, Ledecky posted a good time — 8:17.42 — but was clearly fatigued following the race. She was slow to climb out of the pool and didn’t talk to reporters afterward.

It was similar to how she felt earlier in the week when she struggled through a 1,500 heat. It was during that swim, Ledecky had said, that she was tempted to pull out midrace. Instead, she kept fighting all week, meeting regularly with team medical staff, trying to hydrate herself and forcing herself to eat. She felt lightheaded at times and had difficulty sleeping.

With just one year remaining before the Tokyo Olympics, Ledecky came to these world championships with big expectations. Not only did she hope to match the five medal haul from the previous two championships, but she’d been pleased with her recent training and felt she might be in position to challenge some of her best times. Instead she never looked like herself in the pool.

Until this week, the 22-year-old Ledecky had never before faced serious adversity in the pool during her impressive career. At the major international meets, her biggest competition was usually her own previous marks. Her resume is unmatched on the women’s side of the sport: five Olympic titles and 14 world championships heading into Gwangju. None of that was changed by these world championships but her struggles here will inject a bit of intrigue and uncertainty into the narrative that will accompany Ledecky into the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m hoping Katie learns from this situation both in the pool and out of it — how to handle things both physically and emotionally,” sad NBC swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines. “She’s got to take care of herself. She’s got to eat right. She’s got to do everything in her power to care for herself, to not get sick.”

Ledecky’s world championships are done and she will now return to the United States and resume her training at Stanford, where she’s taking a break from classes to focus on her Tokyo preparations. While this year’s biggest meet might not have shown the world what Ledecky is capable of, it did reveal a bit of what she can expect next summer. Defending all of her Olympic titles will be no breeze, and there are a handful of swimmers capable of challenging Ledecky to the wall.

In the 200 that Ledecky missed, the top two finishers — Italy’s Federica Pellegrini and Australia’s Titmus — both posted times that Ledecky has topped just once in her career, and that was three years ago at the Rio Olympics.

Titmus, in fact, has risen to rival status and will likely push Ledecky in most her signature races. Before they squared off in Saturday’s 800 final, the 19-year old posted the first big upset at these championships, handing Ledecky her first loss in a major 400 freestyle race. Later in the week Titmus helped the Australians set a world record in the 4x200 freestyle relay, nipping Ledecky and the U.S. squad. It’s the second straight meet the Americans settled for second in the relay.

While the disappointment and frustration might accompany Ledecky back home, so will the lessons. She wanted a big showing in Gwangju, but the bigger meet looms 12 months down the road.

“Nobody’s going to remember how Katie Ledecky did in Korea,” Gaines said. “If you ask the average viewer or reader, does anybody really care about what she did in Kazan in ’15 [at world championships]? The only thing people really care about, unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — is the Olympics.”

